PRICED: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts at $24,190 With 31 MPG

We expected the upcoming 2022 Volkswagen Taos to have a tough road ahead of it. After all, there are plenty of competent subcompact SUVs on the market. Why should shoppers look to the Taos instead of the Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek or our top-rated Mazda CX-30?

Well, Volkswagen just gave us more to go on by releasing pricing and fuel economy information. In sum, the Taos seems a bit pricey at first blush, but it's pretty frugal if you don't need all-wheel drive.

Specifically, the 2022 Taos will arrive this summer with a base price of just over $24,000 including fees. And if you stick with the standard front-wheel-drive layout, you'll get an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined (28 city/36 highway), although the AWD version drops to 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway).

How the 2022 VW Taos stacks up

The Taos' fuel economy ratings instantly place it near the top of the class, at least with front-wheel drive. Few subcompact crossovers offer a combined EPA rating of 30 mpg or more, so for shoppers who don't need AWD, the Taos will have an edge at the pump.

We have yet to evaluate a Taos at the Edmunds test track, but we did take a brief spin in a Taos prototype last year. Our first impression was that the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine felt tuned for efficiency — it delivered adequate power, but it lacked initial throttle response when called upon. However, the Taos was otherwise crisp and refined on the road. If it can replicate its EPA rating in the real world, it may have a shot at tackling the Kona, Buick Encore GX and Mazda CX-30 at the top of our X-Small SUV rankings.