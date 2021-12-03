The 2022 Nissan Versa Is Still the Cheapest New Sedan You Can Buy

It's been a strange year in autodom. Prices have skyrocketed across the board, and we've even seen headlines about features being dropped or delayed as industry giants struggle with supply chain woes. If it all seems a bit overwhelming, the subcompact 2022 Nissan Versa sedan is here to bring comfort. Nissan has announced pricing for the 2022 Versa, and it's still the cheapest new sedan in the land.

How much does the 2022 Versa cost?

Still fresh off a full redesign for 2020, the 2022 Nissan Versa stays the course with no notable changes this year. Aside from a $100 increase in price, that is. Inflation just doesn't seem to be something we can get away from. A base-model 2022 Nissan Versa S with the five-speed manual transmission will set you back $16,055, including destination and handling. The manual transmission is something of a curiosity these days, and the Versa is one of the few non-performance vehicles available with one.

Upgrading to a 2022 Nissan Versa S with the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) will set you back an additional $1,670, but it'll also net you a significant increase in fuel economy. Manual transmission models are estimated by the EPA to get 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway, while CVT-equipped models boast 32 mpg city and 40 mpg highway.