Consolidating trims moves Passport upmarket

With the Sport model dropped for 2022, the EX-L is the new entry point for the Passport. That means the Passport's base price jumps from $33,710 last year to $39,095 (including destination charges) in 2022. We always thought the EX-L was the sweet spot in the lineup. It was the least expensive way to get desirable features like a power liftgate, power driver's seat, heated seats, leather upholstery and blind-spot monitoring, and we felt the upgrades were worth the extra spend. However, we lament the fact that buyers can't make this choice themselves, especially as the ongoing microchip shortage and limited vehicle inventories continue to push prices skyward.

New TrailSport trim adds tough styling cues

The new TrailSport trim offers a more rugged look to go along with the 2022 Passport's revised styling. Its front and rear bumpers are reworked to look more aggressive and the skid plates are painted silver to give the Passport a more off-road-ready look. Inside the cabin are rubber floor mats for easy cleaning, and unique badges and orange stitching to differentiate the TrailSport from other Passport models. Unfortunately, the TrailSport doesn't include anything that actually makes it more capable off-road than any other Passport, but it does come standard with all-wheel drive. Honda says performance upgrades will be available in subsequent Passport TrailSport model years. Pricing for the 2022 TrailSport starts at $43,695 with destination fees.

Edmunds says

The Honda Passport is more expensive this year, locking out buyers who want an excellent midsize SUV at a wallet-friendly price. Those willing to pay still get an outstanding crossover, and one that is now available in the off-road-themed TrailSport trim level.