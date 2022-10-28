Honda Prices Civic Type R Near $45K

Speed with safety

The last two Civic Type R models were built in England, but this new seventh-generation CTR returns home to Japan for manufacturing (although its engine will be built in Ohio). And despite its concessions to speed and performance, the Type R will come with the full array of safety and driver aids, including blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, features that will make the Type R as useful in urban environs as it's destined to be on track. Finally, the CTR will come in five colors: Championship White, Sonic Gray Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl and Rallye Red.

Hot hatch, but heady price

While the 2023 Civic Type R will list for around $44,000, you can expect to pay much more if you want one soon. We called three dealerships in our area, who quoted us markups between $10,000 and $20,000. One dealer had already had five waitlisted customers already place $2,000 deposits. None of the dealers expected more than a few cars to trickle in over the next two months. Good as the new Type R may be, it's hard to swallow a price that's more in line with European performance cars like the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 or BMW M340i.