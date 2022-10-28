Honda Prices Civic Type R Near $45K

- Revamped Civic Type R starts around $44,000.
- New look tames wilder design impulses of last model.
- Expect to pay handsomely if you want one now.
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R begins rolling into U.S. dealerships tomorrow, at a retail price of $43,990, including $1,095 destination fee. The flagship of the 11th-generation Civic line, the latest Type R packs the most punch of any factory Honda sold in the States. Churning out 315 horsepower from its turbocharged four-cylinder, the Civic Type R finally answers the pleas of American compact car enthusiasts who both relished and loved the last Type R but wanted something that looked a little more grown-up.
The 2023 Type R improves on its predecessor in both subtle and significant ways. For this latest model, Honda has toned down the CTR's appearance, smoothing angles and losing bodywork that made the last model look almost comically overwrought and aggressive. The large rear wing remains for welcome grip and downforce, but the grille is pulled tighter across the front and void of extraneous strakes and venting. Instead, air is channeled into two vertical side intakes to help cool the brakes and engine compartment. A large honeycomb lower grille also bathes the intercooler with oncoming air.
The rear bumper is also restyled, and along with a new profile that's less hatchback and more four-door coupe, the overall effect is a more sophisticated Civic Type R, more stoplight sleeper than Japanese anime hero.
Honda's subtlety extends under the hood, coaxing out just 9 more horsepower and 15 more lb-ft of torque from the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. The CTR now makes 315 hp and 310 lb-ft, and puts it through a revised six-speed manual transmission with a nifty rev-matching downshift feature. A new lightweight flywheel and stiffer shifter should polish up the six-speed, which some current CTR owners found can grind when shifting from first to second gear. Even with the additional power, fuel economy doesn't suffer terribly. The 2023 Type R is down just one tick in combined mpg, now at 22 city/28 highway/24 mpg combined.
More significant changes are less visible. The wheelbase is 1.4 inch longer, and overall the body is slightly lower, longer and wider. Honda also says the body is stiffer, promising improved handling along with carryover dual-axis front struts that mimic the benefits of a double-wishbone suspension setup in the tight confines of a front-wheel-drive configuration. A helical-style limited-slip differential also helps ensure maximum traction during cornering, making the most of the new CTR's additional power.
The new Type R follows changes to the latest Civic's dash and center console layout. The dash is a nearly linear surface from window to window, with a separated center console. Air vents are covered by a honeycomb inlay that spans most of the dash. It's a clean and minimalist look, seemingly inspired by recent Audi and Mazda designs. A 9-inch touchscreen sits atop the dash and controls infotainment functions, which include features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and a Bose audio system.
Classic Type R touches are present, however: firm and prominently bolstered sports seats covered in red suede-like material to prevent sliding around during hard driving. Red carpeting and aluminum teardrop shift knob are two classic Type R touches that aficionados will appreciate. And with 24.5 cubic feet of cargo space, there's plenty of room for a dedicated set of track-day wheels and tires.
A traditional speedometer returns to the visual choices on the customizable digital gauge cluster (previously, only a digital mph readout was available). Different driving modes change the display, including the new "+R" mode, which displays engine speed (rpm) and gear indicator useful for track driving. Honda's new LogR data logging tool also allows drivers to monitor performance metrics in real time while driving on a track, including cornering and g-forces, a tire friction monitor, a stopwatch for lap times, and even the ability to share video of track action.
The last two Civic Type R models were built in England, but this new seventh-generation CTR returns home to Japan for manufacturing (although its engine will be built in Ohio). And despite its concessions to speed and performance, the Type R will come with the full array of safety and driver aids, including blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, features that will make the Type R as useful in urban environs as it's destined to be on track. Finally, the CTR will come in five colors: Championship White, Sonic Gray Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl and Rallye Red.
While the 2023 Civic Type R will list for around $44,000, you can expect to pay much more if you want one soon. We called three dealerships in our area, who quoted us markups between $10,000 and $20,000. One dealer had already had five waitlisted customers already place $2,000 deposits. None of the dealers expected more than a few cars to trickle in over the next two months. Good as the new Type R may be, it's hard to swallow a price that's more in line with European performance cars like the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 or BMW M340i.
Sensible upgrades make the Civic Type R even more desirable, but at a potentially eye-watering price if you're not prepared to wait a while.