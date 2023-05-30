- Hennessey's latest creation, the Ranger VelociRaptor 500, packs more power than the full-size F-150 Raptor/
- It increases Range Raptor output to 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque.
- Taking your Ranger Raptor to Hennessey brings the total price to roughly $81,910 once the package is installed.
Hennessey Will Boost Ranger Raptor to 500 HP for the Price of a Honda Civic
Hennessey charges just under $25,000 to give a Ranger Raptor more power than an F-150 Raptor
It feels like just yesterday that Ford announced the Ranger Raptor would finally come to the United States. Australia has had access to the Ranger's off-road variant for some years, making it forbidden fruit for the Blue Oval's domestic fans. Still, there will be folks who want more, which is where Hennessey comes in. The long-standing American tuner has just debuted a set of upgrades for the new truck, dubbing it the VelociRaptor 500 Ranger, in keeping with the brand’s naming scheme for previous Raptor models.
Stock, the Ranger Raptor will make 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey boosts output significantly, to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft. The new figures are even higher than those of the F-150 Raptor (450 hp and 510 lb-ft), which ought to make the VelociRaptor 500 quicker than its big brother.
Hennessey says the extra power comes from a larger intercooler, revised engine management software and a new air filter. That intercooler is also paired with a new blow-off valve. This should allow owners to make Fast & Furious-style turbo noises at their discretion. The Texan tuner also fits a reworked active exhaust, which should help bring out more of that unique trombone tone the Ford V6 is known for. If anything, the reworked Raptor should be more of an aural treat than anything.
The rest of the powertrain is untouched, with a 10-speed automatic, four-wheel drive, and front and rear locking diffs returning. Obviously, folks need to know you spend the extra cash to get the Henny. That means new VelociRaptor-specific bumpers, a set of LED off-road lights, and Hennessy’s own 18-inch 10-spoke wheels with 35-inch off-road tires are all included.
Changes are less obvious inside, with Hennessey limiting the add-ons to embroidered headrests and a build plaque number to each car. Most importantly, Hennessey is one of a few tuners that offer warranties for its builds. Here, the warranty is three years/ 36,000 miles. The order books are open, and Hennessey charges $24,950 for the build. This brings the total starting cost to around $81,910 before options.