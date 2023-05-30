It feels like just yesterday that Ford announced the Ranger Raptor would finally come to the United States. Australia has had access to the Ranger's off-road variant for some years, making it forbidden fruit for the Blue Oval's domestic fans. Still, there will be folks who want more, which is where Hennessey comes in. The long-standing American tuner has just debuted a set of upgrades for the new truck, dubbing it the VelociRaptor 500 Ranger, in keeping with the brand’s naming scheme for previous Raptor models.

Stock, the Ranger Raptor will make 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey boosts output significantly, to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft. The new figures are even higher than those of the F-150 Raptor (450 hp and 510 lb-ft), which ought to make the VelociRaptor 500 quicker than its big brother.

Hennessey says the extra power comes from a larger intercooler, revised engine management software and a new air filter. That intercooler is also paired with a new blow-off valve. This should allow owners to make Fast & Furious-style turbo noises at their discretion. The Texan tuner also fits a reworked active exhaust, which should help bring out more of that unique trombone tone the Ford V6 is known for. If anything, the reworked Raptor should be more of an aural treat than anything.