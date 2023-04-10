We Spent a Year With a 2022 Honda Civic Si and Here's What We Think

Again, with EVs and also rival sport compacts from Volkswagen, Hyundai and others continuously raising the bar for straight-line performance, Honda's decision to take five horses out of the Civic Si's stable for this redesign is a real head-scratcher. The turbocharged Civic Si may have seemed energetic and fun when it debuted in 2016, but six years is an eternity in autodom. Our interest in driving the new Si no doubt dimmed when we realized right off the bat that its acceleration was, in 2022 terms, kind of a yawn.

It's loud inside

Read or watch practically any review of the Civic Si or its pumped-up Type R sibling and the subject of road noise will come up. It's part of the package. That doesn't mean we have to like it. It was legitimately difficult to hear a podcast at highway speeds in our Civic Si — that's the kind of tire roar we're talking about. Even at 40 mph those tires were singing. Sure, the car would be heavier if Honda increased the amount of sound-deadening material, but that's what more power is for, right? Seriously, if this car had 200 extra pounds of Dynamat and let's say 250 horsepower (which would be 9 hp more than a 2022 Volkswagen GTI), it probably would have been in high demand. Well, except for ...

It's a manual

Ah yes. Like every Civic Si, our test car had a manual transmission. Not the newfangled kind that gets called "manual" in the inventory listings when it's actually an automated manual without a clutch pedal. No, every Civic Si has an honest-to-goodness clutch pedal and a six-speed shifter.

Now, don't get us wrong — rowing your own gears can be a blast. But is it a blast when you're sitting in traffic, as L.A. drivers typically are? Maybe it's worth the hassle if the car itself is a blast, but as noted above, the new Si's lack of power keeps it out of that club. Given the choice between shifting the Civic Si and letting just about anything else in our fleet shift itself, it's not surprising that our staffers tended to go with the latter for local use.

Anything else?

Not really! Truth is, the new Civic Si really isn't that far from wowing us. More sound deadening and another 40 or 50 horsepower would get us most of the way there, and as for the transmission, remember how the Acura ILX had an eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual? Boom. Make it an option on the Civic Si and let us drive that car for a year. It's not outlandish to think that this is what the 2022 Civic Si could have been. The bones are good here. It's just time for a little more evolution to kick in.