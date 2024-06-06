This hybrid setup holds the Crown Signia back

The only powertrain you can get in the Crown Signia is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors — one at each axle — meaning the Crown Signia comes standard with all-wheel drive. The engine and motors produce a combined 243 horsepower, which is 7 hp more than the Crown sedan. Oddly, despite the Signia being based on the Crown sedan, it doesn't come with Toyota's 340-hp Hybrid Max setup. Toyota says it's "evaluating the market" as to whether or not it'll add the Hybrid Max powertrain. (That pretty much means "no.")

And you know, the Crown Signia would really benefit from having the Hybrid Max setup. The base hybrid is fine when you first set off, but the instant your foot asks for a little bit of power that gurgly little four-cylinder busts through the firewall with a tenacious (and irritating) rattle, instantly making this could-be Lexus feel super cheap. All that clatter brings no extra grunt either; the Signia lacks passing power once you're up to speed. It's also really loud inside, with lots of road and wind noise.

In all its applications, the Hybrid Max powertrain is quieter and smoother, not to mention more powerful. No, it might not be able to match the Signia's estimated 38 mpg combined rating, but a nearly $50,000 crossover ought to be nicer to drive. The steering, braking and throttle tuning all have a more luxury feel, which only amplifies this engine's harshness. The chassis is tuned for a comfortable ride as well.