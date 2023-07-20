2024 Toyota Camry Priced, Essentially Confirms New Model Coming for 2025

Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Camry has been announced, and the prices we list here all include the $1,095 destination fee. This year, the Camry starts at $27,515. That’s for the front-wheel-drive LE model, with the all-wheel-drive LE starting at $28,915. Hybrid LE models start at $29,950, and the V6 Camry now starts at $34,580.

All 2024 models will come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, the automaker’s suite of active safety features, as standard. That includes features like radar cruise control and lane keeping assistance, and Toyota’s 7 or 9-inch infotainment system will be offered depending on trim. More importantly, this is very likely the last time we will be seeing the Camry as we know it. We’ve previously seen the 2025 Camry in spy shots, and Toyota’s light updates for the 2024 model year all but confirm that the new Camry will arrive as a 2025 model.

And so the current Camry will be with us almost completely unchanged for a little while longer. Toyota has no real reason to introduce significant updates this late in the Camry’s life anyway. But if you’re a fan of the current car, this may be your last chance before Toyota brings big changes.