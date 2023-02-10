2022 Honda Civic Si 10K-Mile Update: Familiarity Breeds ... Meh

Midterm results

Perhaps you've surmised where we come down on that question after 10,000 miles in the saddle. In all that time, not a single staffer has logged a genuinely enthusiastic comment about the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is rated at 200 horsepower, 3 more hp than you got in 2006. One fellow praised, faintly, the "usable torque" that the turbo brings. But that was true of the previous-generation Civic Si's turbo mill, too, which incidentally was rated at a slightly superior 205 hp.

In the pre-turbo days, of course, the Civic Si was the life of the party, forever daring the driver to touch 8,000 rpm before the next shift. "Love the sound of this engine!" we raved in our test notes on a 2009 Civic Si sedan. Back then, the raw acceleration numbers, which already trailed those of the Volkswagen GTI, seemed less important because the car was just so much fun.

Trouble is, the advent of turbocharging has robbed today's Civic Si of its visceral thrills without adding any measurable speed. But there's an easy solution, right? Why not tweak the software and boost this engine to at least 220 hp, or how about 240 hp to match the latest GTI? That kind of turbocharged thrust would be bound to get us fired up.

Hey, as they used to say in Chicago, there's always next year.

By the numbers

"Wait a minute," you may have exclaimed, "the new Civic Si really isn't measurably faster than it was in the 2000s?!" Yes, really. We've got Edmunds track tests of the previous three Civic Si generations on file, and here's what they tell us.