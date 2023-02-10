Skip to main content
2022 Honda Civic Si 10K-Mile Update: Familiarity Breeds ... Meh

No drama, but not much excitement either

  • Josh Sadlierby
    Director of Content Strategy
  • We've reached the halfway point in our yearlong test of the 2022 Honda Civic Si.
  • The only thing that's gone wrong is that no one seems to be excited about it.

As we noted when our long-term 2022 Honda Civic Si joined the fleet, this yearlong test could hinge on the importance of progress. Does it matter that today's Civic Si is no faster than the one that debuted in 2006? Or had Honda already perfected the model's straight-line performance a year before Steve Jobs launched the original iPhone?

Midterm results

Perhaps you've surmised where we come down on that question after 10,000 miles in the saddle. In all that time, not a single staffer has logged a genuinely enthusiastic comment about the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is rated at 200 horsepower, 3 more hp than you got in 2006. One fellow praised, faintly, the "usable torque" that the turbo brings. But that was true of the previous-generation Civic Si's turbo mill, too, which incidentally was rated at a slightly superior 205 hp.

In the pre-turbo days, of course, the Civic Si was the life of the party, forever daring the driver to touch 8,000 rpm before the next shift. "Love the sound of this engine!" we raved in our test notes on a 2009 Civic Si sedan. Back then, the raw acceleration numbers, which already trailed those of the Volkswagen GTI, seemed less important because the car was just so much fun.

Trouble is, the advent of turbocharging has robbed today's Civic Si of its visceral thrills without adding any measurable speed. But there's an easy solution, right? Why not tweak the software and boost this engine to at least 220 hp, or how about 240 hp to match the latest GTI? That kind of turbocharged thrust would be bound to get us fired up.

Hey, as they used to say in Chicago, there's always next year.

By the numbers

"Wait a minute," you may have exclaimed, "the new Civic Si really isn't measurably faster than it was in the 2000s?!" Yes, really. We've got Edmunds track tests of the previous three Civic Si generations on file, and here's what they tell us.

2022 Honda Civic Si vs. History

Edmunds logo
Test Date
2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan4/18/227.2 sec15.1 sec
@ 92.8 mph		2,944 lbs
2017 Honda Civic Si Sedan11/6/176.8 sec15.0 sec
@ 92.8 mph		2,929 lbs

2012 Honda Civic Si Coupe5/3/116.9 sec15.1 sec
@ 93.1 mph		2,846 lbs

2009 Honda Civic Si Sedan6/9/097.0 sec15.3 sec
@ 93.0 mph		2,932 lbs

Fine, but what about the rest of the car?

Fair question. The regular Civic, after all, is this year's Edmunds Top Rated Car, so there's obviously a lot of inherent goodness here. We like the Civic Si's sensible size, for example: You can easily fit a rear-facing child safety seat in the middle rear position, yet the car retains a nimble feel on city streets. Some of us are fans of the 12-speaker Bose stereo; others (your humble narrator included) are less impressed. One thing we can all agree on is that the Civic Si's handling is excellent for a front-driver, though again, that's nothing new for Honda's venerable sport compact. Road noise is unfortunately intrusive at most speeds, another consistent Civic Si trait through the years.

Edmunds says

Halfway through our long-term test, it's hard to escape the conclusion that we're just not that into the new Civic Si. Objectively, it's got a lot of strengths, but a manual-only sport sedan with a spoiler on the back is supposed to stir the soul. There's a remedy, though. Turn the turbo up (and maybe turn the road noise down too?) and Honda could have a legitimate GTI alternative on its hands. Show us that progress and we'll be ready to show some love.

Josh Sadlierby

Josh Sadlier has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written or edited thousands of expert car reviews and road-tested hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Josh is director of content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autotrader and Automobile. Under his stewardship, Edmunds' own 1989 Yugo GVL won first place at the Concours d'Lemons, taking home a jar of borscht, a can of beets, a cutting board and a pint of VIP vodka.