Civic fans, rejoice: The Si has heated seats and summer tires once again. That might not seem like mega news, but remember, Honda removed heated seats from the Si when it was redesigned for 2022, and the high-performance tire option went away in 2023. That latter bit was a particular disappointment during our $35K performance car shootout earlier this year.

But now, all is right with the Si again, and Honda's second-sportiest Civic gets a host of other upgrades for 2025, as well. Many of the changes are the ones Honda introduced on the standard Civic models earlier this year, including revised front fascia styling, new taillights and new 18-inch wheels. Inside, the Si gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as the Google built-in suite of apps.

Under the hood, the Civic Si continues to use Honda's 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The Si also keeps its six-speed manual transmission intact, which is great, considering other Civic models aren't so lucky. We love the Si's six-speed stick; the clutch is nicely weighted and Honda's automatic rev-matching tech makes the Civic's manual easy to use in daily driving.