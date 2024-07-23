- The 200-horsepower Si joins the updated 2025 Honda Civic lineup.
- Standard heated seats and optional summer tires return to the sporty Si.
- Civic Si remains manual-only, priced from $31,045 including destination.
2025 Honda Civic Si Gives the People What They Want: Heated Seats
Bun warmers and summer tires are back, baby
Civic fans, rejoice: The Si has heated seats and summer tires once again. That might not seem like mega news, but remember, Honda removed heated seats from the Si when it was redesigned for 2022, and the high-performance tire option went away in 2023. That latter bit was a particular disappointment during our $35K performance car shootout earlier this year.
But now, all is right with the Si again, and Honda's second-sportiest Civic gets a host of other upgrades for 2025, as well. Many of the changes are the ones Honda introduced on the standard Civic models earlier this year, including revised front fascia styling, new taillights and new 18-inch wheels. Inside, the Si gets a fully digital instrument cluster as well as the Google built-in suite of apps.
Under the hood, the Civic Si continues to use Honda's 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The Si also keeps its six-speed manual transmission intact, which is great, considering other Civic models aren't so lucky. We love the Si's six-speed stick; the clutch is nicely weighted and Honda's automatic rev-matching tech makes the Civic's manual easy to use in daily driving.
Honda once again offers summer tires from the factory for a $300 upcharge — which is a pretty solid bargain. The 2025 Civic Si also has slightly retuned dampers, simply to account for the stiffer body structure. No, Honda hasn't fitted the new Si with the last-generation car's adaptive dampers; those are exclusively reserved for the racy Type R. Still, it's nice to see the return of summer tires, and we look forward to putting the updated Si through its paces on our test track later this year.
Pricing for the updated Civic Si raises by $850 (heated seats aren't free, y'all), though the new car is still plenty affordable, starting at $31,045, including $1,095 for destination. Look for the 2025 Si to hit Honda dealers in August.
Edmunds says
A small, sporty Honda with a stick shift, summer tires and heated seats? We're in.