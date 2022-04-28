Is the 2022 Honda Civic Si Better Enough Than the Last One?

Is it enough? We're not sure, which brings us to another key word that we just mentioned: long-term. We've been conducting yearlong tests of significant vehicles for a couple of decades now because there's just no substitute for living with a vehicle for a year and 20,000 miles. You come out the other side with a full understanding of the car's strengths and weaknesses — whether it's a hit or a miss in its segment. That's what we need to nail down about the new Civic Si.

So, here it is: Edmunds' new long-term 2022 Honda Civic Si, with the summer performance tires and a paint job called Blazing Orange Pearl that's not shy. The base Si carries an MSRP of $27,300, but by the time you add the summer tires ($200), the metallic paint ($395) and the destination fee ($1,015), you're looking at a window sticker of $28,910. Since we borrowed this vehicle from Honda, we didn't have to wade into the new car market and deal with markups, but Edmunds' transaction data shows that buyers are paying an average of $3,500 above MSRP for a new Civic Si.

In typical Civic Si fashion, the car comes loaded up with good stuff including a limited-slip differential, LED headlights, a sunroof, sport front seats, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a raft of advanced safety tech. Want an automatic? Tough luck. Row your own gears with the delightful six-speed manual shifter or go buy something else.

We'll be filling up the logbook with comments and reporting them continuously for the next year. Come along for the ride and let us know what you think.

Edmunds says

The best cars aren't always the fastest cars — looking at you, Mazda Miata — but a power deficit doesn't help the cause. Will the latest Civic Si win us over nonetheless? We're intrigued to learn the answer.