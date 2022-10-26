We Bought a Ford F-150 Lightning

How we specced our F-150 Lightning

We formally placed our order in January of this year, but it wasn't until the end of last month that our Lightning touched down in the Edmunds garage. We got the four-door SuperCrew in Lariat trim with dual-motor four-wheel drive and the extended-range battery. Atlas Blue metallic paint was our top choice, with a black interior.

There's plenty of standard equipment on the Lariat. Notable features include a power tailgate and power front trunk, a 360-degree exterior camera and a long list of driver safety aids, among them evasive steering assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and pre-collision braking.

We added some options. One was the Tow Technology package, which throws in on-board scales, Ford's Smart Hitch system (which helps balance trailer weight) and an onboard brake controller. We also sprang for a twin-panel moonroof, all-terrain tires and a spray-in bedliner. Finally, we grabbed the optional BlueCruise assisted-driving system with an eye to comparing it against its market rivals.

Total cost: $80,014