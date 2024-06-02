The car market at the end of 2022 was, to put it mildly, in shambles. The auto industry was still reeling from production disruptions caused by the global pandemic, which resulted in reduced inventories, rampant dealer markups and fewer features thanks to an impacted supply of microchips. It was in this environment that our team realized we needed a family hauler for our long-term fleet. We decided to buy a Chevrolet Suburban — at the time, Edmunds' top-rated large SUV — and wouldn't you know it, our search was hindered by all three of these gremlins.

Suburbans were hard to come by in those days, and every model we found in the Southern California area carried a five-figure dealer markup. We switched gears and picked a Chevy Tahoe instead. It's the same car, we reasoned, and a shorter wheelbase that meant less cargo capacity and third-row room also made it a cooler commodity from a markup standpoint. We eventually found and purchased a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 that fit our needs.

At the end of our one-and-a-half-year-long test, we added more than 38,000 miles to the Tahoe's odometer. Here's why we'll always look back at this long-termer as money well spent.