- All-new Escalade IQ brings electrification to GM's biggest, baddest SUV.
- It's expected to deliver 450 miles of driving range thanks to massive 200-kWh battery pack.
- Super Cruise comes standard, but lidar sensors may indicate that Ultra Cruise is on the way.
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Is the Biggest EV You've Ever Seen (Except for a Tesla Semi)
It dwarfs the GMC Hummer EV SUV
If the GMC Hummer EV hadn't already taken the title of "Silliest Vehicle to Turn Into an EV," the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ would wear the crown. That's right — GM's luxury arm is going to produce an all-electric version of the gargantuan Escalade SUV, and it's even bigger in person than it appears in photos. But the three-row has a few tricks up its sleeve, including one of the longest driving ranges of any EV currently on market, and tech features advanced enough to make the Model X look like the Model T.
Massive battery for impressive speed
Like the Hummer EV (and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV), the Escalade IQ rides on GM's large electric truck platform. A 24-module Ultium battery pack with 200 kWh of capacity provides juice for the system, which is slightly less than the Hummer's 212-kWh pack.
That's an absolutely massive battery. In comparison, you can option the Ford F-150 Lightning with a long-range 131-kWh pack, while a typical luxury SUV like the Genesis GV60 offers 77.4 kWh of capacity. But the Escalade IQ's nearly 3,000 pounds of batteries give it a range that far surpasses vehicles such as these. Cadillac estimates Escalade IQ can deliver a whopping 450 miles of range; if we can verify this on our real-world range loop, the big electric truck could rank second on our EV range leaderboard. Keep in mind, too, that this estimate is based on the launch model with 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires. Cadillac product specialists confirm that smaller wheels will be available in the future, and that should translate to longer driving distance. Does this mean we could see an electric Escalade cracking 500 miles of range? It's not impossible.
But what happens if you're on an extended road trip or you're putting the Escalade IQ's max tow rating of 8,000 pounds to the test? A big honking battery means you'll definitely want to plug into the fastest charger you can find, and like other Ultium vehicles, the Escalade has an 800-volt architecture capable of pulling 350 kW. When plugged into one of these superfast charging stations, the Escalade IQ can add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
But range is just one part of the Escalade IQ's powertrain story. While it won't offer an eye-popping horsepower figure like the Hummer EV pickup's 1,000-hp max, the Escalade will still move faster than any vehicle of this size should. In the Normal driving mode, dual motors — one at each axle — generate 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque combined. But wait, there's more! Switch to the Velocity Max mode, and the motors boost to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft — good, Cadillac says, for a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. That's roughly 1.5 seconds off the pace of the most potent, tri-motor Hummer EV SUV, but it makes sense once you figure that the Hummer has an extra 80 hp and is over a foot shorter (which likely translates to lower weight).
The Escalade IQ is also equipped with an air suspension, the fourth generation of GM's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers and four-wheel steering. The Hummer EV's diagonal-travel CrabWalk mode appears here as well, though with a more dignified name for the Escalade IQ (Cadillac Arrival mode).
Step inside the IQ
Opening one of the Escalade IQ's barn-sized doors reveals a scaled-up version of the Cadillac Celestiq's futuristic interior. Front and center is a tremendous 55-inch curved display that nearly spans from pillar to pillar. The portion that takes the place of a traditional instrument panel is controlled by a dial on the center console — you can see it just aft of the small touchscreen used for climate controls and other vehicle functions. The screen on the right hand side gives the front passenger a quick and easy way to control the infotainment system without reaching over to the center. Finally, the center portion of the widescreen display is also a touchscreen, and this is where you'll interact with the new Google-powered operating system. Just don't expect to see Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility; GM already announced it's axing these wildly popular smartphone apps from their future EVs.
We weren't allowed to step foot inside the Escalade IQ during our walk-around, but the spec sheet gives us some hints to passenger space. It's about a foot longer than the gas-powered Escalade, with about 15 inches of extra wheelbase, making it actually closer in size to the larger Escalade ESV. On paper, the Escalade IQ should offer exceptional passenger room, but the designers and product specialists we spoke to were unusually coy when we asked if adults would comfortably fit in the third row. This response, combined with the tapered roofline, leads us to believe that passengers in the first two rows were prioritized, with the third row more appropriate for children or for occasional use only. But Cadillac isn't considering a four- or five-seat configuration either, so the automaker must realize the importance of having a third row. We're not sure what conclusions to draw here, especially with its reluctance to confirm or deny if an even bigger Escalade IQ ESV is in the cards …
All about the IQ's tech
The aforementioned 55-inch screen is undoubtedly the star of the interior, but the Escalade IQ offers far more goodies than that. Standard kit includes an immense panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting with 126 colors, five-zone climate control and a 19-speaker AKG audio system. Audiophiles will undoubtedly want to upgrade to either the Luxury 2 or Sport 2 trim to get the 36-speaker AKG system, or even spec the Executive Second Row package, which brings the total to 40 speakers. That package, by the way, jettisons the second row's middle seat. In its place is a full-length console, along with tray tables, wireless charging pad, extra USB and HDMI ports, dual 12.6-inch entertainment screens and massaging second-row seats. And unlike similar setups in the Lexus LX 600 and Land Rover Range Rover, selecting this second row-focused package keeps the third row intact.
Every Escalade IQ comes with advanced safety equipment that includes blind-spot collision avoidance, front and rear cross-traffic warning with automatic braking, and an automated parking system. The IQ also features GM's Super Cruise hands-off driving aid, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on over 400,000 miles of limited-access roads and highways in the U.S and Canada. Three years of service is included, after which point the owner will decide whether to re-up with an OnStar subscription that includes Super Cruise functionality.
Eagle-eyed readers might notice this is not the more advanced Ultra Cruise system that will debut on the Celestiq. However, the Escalade IQ will come equipped with lidar sensors — a key component that separates the Celestiq's Ultra Cruise system from the Super Cruise suite that's more widely available in GM vehicles. Our conclusion is that Cadillac will enable Ultra Cruise on the Escalade IQ sometime after launch.
But what about towing?
The Escalade IQ offers an impressive 23.7 cubic feet of storage behind the third row, which is just shy of the standard Escalade's 25.5 cubes. But the IQ is an electric vehicle, and Cadillac is taking advantage of the lack of an engine under the long hood. That's right, the IQ will feature a front trunk, or frunk, with an additional 12.2 cubic feet of capacity. There will even be an accessory tray that motors forward — a necessity for retrieving items that may have shifted rearward as you're trying that Velocity Max mode.
The Escalade IQ's maximum towing capacity stands at 8,000 pounds. As we've seen in a previous towing test with EV trucks, towing significantly impacts range. Expect to see a maximum range of about half the Escalade's rating if you pull a heavy trailer.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ's price tag of about $130,000 is quite high, but it makes a lot more sense than the marginally less expensive GMC Hummer EV SUV, which has two fewer seats. The awe-inspiring interior is even more impressive than the standard Escalade's too. We think the IQ is a compelling choice for large families wanting to go green(ish).