The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Is the Biggest EV You've Ever Seen (Except for a Tesla Semi)

Massive battery for impressive speed

Like the Hummer EV (and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV), the Escalade IQ rides on GM's large electric truck platform. A 24-module Ultium battery pack with 200 kWh of capacity provides juice for the system, which is slightly less than the Hummer's 212-kWh pack.

That's an absolutely massive battery. In comparison, you can option the Ford F-150 Lightning with a long-range 131-kWh pack, while a typical luxury SUV like the Genesis GV60 offers 77.4 kWh of capacity. But the Escalade IQ's nearly 3,000 pounds of batteries give it a range that far surpasses vehicles such as these. Cadillac estimates Escalade IQ can deliver a whopping 450 miles of range; if we can verify this on our real-world range loop, the big electric truck could rank second on our EV range leaderboard. Keep in mind, too, that this estimate is based on the launch model with 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires. Cadillac product specialists confirm that smaller wheels will be available in the future, and that should translate to longer driving distance. Does this mean we could see an electric Escalade cracking 500 miles of range? It's not impossible.

But what happens if you're on an extended road trip or you're putting the Escalade IQ's max tow rating of 8,000 pounds to the test? A big honking battery means you'll definitely want to plug into the fastest charger you can find, and like other Ultium vehicles, the Escalade has an 800-volt architecture capable of pulling 350 kW. When plugged into one of these superfast charging stations, the Escalade IQ can add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

But range is just one part of the Escalade IQ's powertrain story. While it won't offer an eye-popping horsepower figure like the Hummer EV pickup's 1,000-hp max, the Escalade will still move faster than any vehicle of this size should. In the Normal driving mode, dual motors — one at each axle — generate 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque combined. But wait, there's more! Switch to the Velocity Max mode, and the motors boost to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft — good, Cadillac says, for a sprint from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. That's roughly 1.5 seconds off the pace of the most potent, tri-motor Hummer EV SUV, but it makes sense once you figure that the Hummer has an extra 80 hp and is over a foot shorter (which likely translates to lower weight).

The Escalade IQ is also equipped with an air suspension, the fourth generation of GM's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers and four-wheel steering. The Hummer EV's diagonal-travel CrabWalk mode appears here as well, though with a more dignified name for the Escalade IQ (Cadillac Arrival mode).