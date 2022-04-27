Skip to main content
Chip Shortage Causes Volkswagen to Remove Features From Atlas, Tiguan and Others

Even new models like the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R aren't spared

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Senior News Editor
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • The ongoing chip shortage and production constraints have taken their tolls on automakers.
  • Some are saving chips by removing features in an effort to boost production.
  • Volkswagen is axing certain features from the Atlas, Tiguan and more in order to get more cars into dealer lots.

Yesterday, we reported that Audi is removing popular features — including blind-spot monitoring and even keyless entry — from some of its models to keep vehicle production churning in the face of the ongoing microchip shortage. Now we've learned that Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, is also dropping features from its most popular models to boost inventories.

The approaches to feature exclusion are different between each company, with Audi removing features entirely across model lines. Very few 2022 Audis will be available with an integrated toll module, individual tire pressure display or wireless charging pad going forward. Generally speaking, the features removed from Volkswagens are from the lower- and mid-trim versions. For the most part, upgrading to top-of-the-line models guarantees that you still get these features.

Here's a list of all vehicles and features affected, plus how to tell if the Volkswagen you're buying doesn't have the features of a similar model produced earlier in the model year.

Which models are affected?

Based on the production date of the Volkswagen at your dealer lot, these models may not have the following features.

Edmunds logo
Vehicle Name
Features excluded and credit
AtlasSE and SE w/Technology models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (-$500)

V6-powered versions of the SE w/Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL R-Line Black may not have a factory-installed trailer hitch (-$550)

SE w/Technology may not have hands-free liftgate (-$400)
Atlas Cross SportSE and SE w/Technology models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (-$500) or heated side mirrors (-$50)

V6-powered versions of the SE w/Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL R-Line Black may not have a factory-installed trailer hitch (-$550)

SE w/Technology may not have hands-free liftgate (-$400)
Golf GTISE and Autobahn models may no longer come with a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (-$375)
Golf RGolf R may no longer come with a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (-$375). In affected models, it will be replaced by the seven-speaker unit from the Golf GTI.
JettaS, Sport and SE models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (-$450)
TaosS and SE models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (-$450)
TiguanS, SE and SE R-Line Black models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (-$450)

SE and SE R-Line Black may not have hands-free liftgate (-$300)

How do I know if the Volkswagen I want to buy is missing features?

If you're in the market for a less popular VW like the Passat, Arteon, ID.4 or Jetta GLI, don't worry. Volkswagen's newest production and feature changes haven't affected those vehicles. At least, not yet.

For everyone else, make sure to check the Monroney, or window sticker, to see if the particular car or SUV you're considering is missing items. These feature exclusions come right from the factory, so they'll be noted on the Monroney as a credit to the price of the vehicle.

Edmunds says

Volkswagen is now on the growing list of manufacturers removing features from certain vehicles. In doing so, they're attempting to solve the bottleneck in production caused by the microchip shortage. Hopefully, greater supply combined with the credits listed above will translate to less money paid by shoppers.

Cameron Rogersby

