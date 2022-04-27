Yesterday, we reported that Audi is removing popular features — including blind-spot monitoring and even keyless entry — from some of its models to keep vehicle production churning in the face of the ongoing microchip shortage. Now we've learned that Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, is also dropping features from its most popular models to boost inventories.

The approaches to feature exclusion are different between each company, with Audi removing features entirely across model lines. Very few 2022 Audis will be available with an integrated toll module, individual tire pressure display or wireless charging pad going forward. Generally speaking, the features removed from Volkswagens are from the lower- and mid-trim versions. For the most part, upgrading to top-of-the-line models guarantees that you still get these features.

Here's a list of all vehicles and features affected, plus how to tell if the Volkswagen you're buying doesn't have the features of a similar model produced earlier in the model year.

Which models are affected?

Based on the production date of the Volkswagen at your dealer lot, these models may not have the following features.