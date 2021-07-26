5 Reasons to Love and Hate the Genesis GV80's Control Knob

You could say that infotainment systems are the "brain" of modern cars. They provide loads of information, offer a wide breadth of functions, and boast the computing power of a space shuttle.

But that brain means nothing if you don’t know how to use it.

In the 2021 Genesis GV80, the driver uses a control system that is part dial, part touchpad and part computer mouse. In our testing, we found that understanding how to use it is paramount if you want to enjoy the full GV80 experience.

How it works

The GV80 dial has four main functions:

Rotate or spin the outer dial.

Tilt the outer dial in the up/down/left/right positions.

Use the inner touchpad as a directional mouse or writing pad.

Click the inner touchpad to select choices.

In theory, a controller with so many functions should enable GV80 drivers to operate the infotainment system intuitively without taking their eyes off the road ahead.

However, the fact that the controller has so many uses means it takes time to become comfortable with it.

In our rating of the 2021 GV80, we called the rotary dial "somewhat clunky to operate." We also noted that because the on-screen pages change in size and layout, you have to use the controller in different ways from one screen to the next.