2019 Cadillac XT5 SUV Consumer Reviews
good car but not great car
I have had my XT5 for 1 year and I am pleased with it. Rides well but sometimes suspension can be harsh. Transmission gets confused at times. I found the seat back very uncomfortable and had auto upholsterer add more padding; problem solved. Missing features like side mirror turn signal, locking gas door and many other small items. The bottom edge of the 2 front doors have sharp corners not rounded smooth edges like every other cat that I've owned. Cut my legs twice on the door. Otherwise the car is smooth, quiet, comfortable and reliable. A good car but could and should be a little better. Follow up 1 year later - still happy with my XT5. This is my first American car I have owned and am pleased with the reliability. The 2020 model has been updated and many of the issues I have with the car have been addressed. The new transmission is supposed to be much more refined. Many basic features missing from my car are now standard equipment (HID headlight, turn signals in mirrors, etc.).
Come over to my house
The car reviewers i.e. car magazines and online reviewers are mostly wrong. The Cadillac CUE system in my 2017 XT5 is great!. Like most technology, you have to learn it. When you do after a day or two, you'll find the flexibility and things you can do are great. I get the feeling the reviewers get in the car and expect this knowledge to pop into their heads. It's a computer guys. Come on over to my house and I'll teach you how to use it. The mirrors are rather large and just fine contrary to this review. The base navigation system is unimpressive. The XT5 is a rather large vehicle, but I got 28mpg on a recent road trip. I was pleasantly surprised.
Love My XT5!
Three weeks ago, I took delivery of a 2019 XT5 Luxury AWD with the optional Black Ice Package (dark grey 20" wheels, blacked-out grille, and Black ice exterior trim pieces). First, the car looks great, with the Crystal White Tricoat paint, contrasting nicely with the Black Ice Package trim. This vehicle rides so smoothly and is the quietest car I have ever driven. This past weekend, I took it on its first longer trip, from southern NJ to Northeast PA. It handled hills and twisting roads without complaint. On the way home, I filled the tank. When I got home, I pulled up the trip summary on my app, and for the last 101 miles (fill up to home), the fuel economy was calculated as 30 mpg! Even though this is an AWD model, it's not full-time AWD. On my car, AWD is activated by selecting either Sport mode or just "AWD". I've been driving in Tour mode, 2-wheel drive, for the most part. My XT5 also has front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic braking and lane departure warning, which my '16 SRX did not have. The Bose Surround system gives beautiful sound. I couldn't be happier with this crossover.
Love my XT5
I owned a 2011 SRX that I absolutely loved. Was not really excited to trade it in for the XT5 but my husband insisted. Glad I listened because I do love it! Took a while to get used to the gear shift, it's very different from the SRX. But I love the CUE system. Very comfortable both driver and passenger. Back seat has lots of leg room. Smooth ride. After owning two Cadillac SUVs I don't think I will ever be happy with anything else!
Spoiled by my rental, and now I want one of my own
I drove one of these over the course of a weekend. At first it took a little bit of work to get used to the controls and technology (I'm used to Toyotas). But once I did, most everything seems to work well, and it was a pleasure to drive this thing. Smooth, comfortable, and clean looking. And if fit my 6'4", 260 lb body very, very nicely.
