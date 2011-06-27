Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Loaner car while 2015 Escalade in for service Body shop car guy , 08/02/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 81 of 82 people found this review helpful Escalade in for minor overnight service, I was given a xt5 as a loaner. Not expecting any thing special I was very surprised with the vehicle. I don't drive a midsize SUV daily but found I enjoyed this experience. As a body shop owner I have the opportunity to drive most brands and found this to be one of the most engaging rides in its class. The BMW X3 , Audi and Lexus have there merits but for comfort and performance this caddy tops them all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

After Much Research - Love my XT5 L. Fleury , 06/19/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 66 of 67 people found this review helpful I was on the hunt for a crossover/SUV that could serve as my work commute car (about 15 miles) with some business meetings an hour or two away while also serving as a family vehicle for travel in New England (and therefore purchased the AWD model). I love that the vehicle is a V6 with "cylinder reduction"; only using all six when needed. The AWD feature is controlled by a button and can be engaged while driving -- therefore, I do not need to use it in dry/warm conditions. The interior is beyond gorgeous and comfortable. Handling is seamless and sporty. Love, love, the vehicle - so far, so good! The XT5 is made in Spring Hill, TN - another selling point for me as I was looking for an American car. Last, but certainly not least, the car takes "regular" grade gas. A huge selling point for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV that Cadillac has ever built! jim w. , 08/22/2016 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 87 of 89 people found this review helpful Wow - what a ride - Love how incredibly quiet the interior is. Often I can't tell if the engine is running form inside the car based on hearing. Mind you I bought the base model and it's fully loaded. The Luxury has a sun roof and a lot of safety features but I felt the base model came with SO MUCH that it was perfect, and it is. Great fuel economy ( Don't love the stop feature when you are at a stoplight but it's becoming a lot more common, I get it) Living in Florida, A/C is important and this system delivers in spades. Love hat we can remotely start the car and cool it off first. Sound system is insane! Inclusion of apple car play is seemless. The interior is really plush and again for a base model- I'm so impressed. Update 2/20/18 over 10k miles on the SUV and still loving it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride rick , 07/15/2016 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful When someone starts gives you how big a seat is in inches, I kind of figure they're a competitor and not an owner. I've owned more than a few SUV's in my including the RX (3), Audi (1), a Highlander, an Infiniti and1 other American SUV besides a Caddy. Had a SRX which quite frankly I didn't care for. I now own an XT5 and it is a great car. Transmission is 8 speed so it's moving through gears nicely. Blue tooth hookup and what I like is if the phone rings, the A/C gets quieter automatically. I like that there are now more buttons and less of that touch screen. I hated pushing the screen to increase the A/C. Now it's a button. The rear view camera can be used as your rear view mirror so if there are people in the back seat, your view will not be blocked. I'm 6 foot but not overweight so I find the seats very comfortable. My legs haven't fallen asleep while driving. All in all, I'm happy with this SUV and I believe it compares favorably with the RX. Performance Comfort Report Abuse