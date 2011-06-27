Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible Consumer Reviews
Nothing turns heads like a red Cadillac
Having owned many new Cadillac's I dreamed of an XLR since they first hit the market in 2004. I can say with my XLR it has been a love/hate relationship, with love still winning over my hate of some issues with the car.
I love it
I spent a long time deciding whether I wanted to spend the money for this car. Strange as it may seem, I also considered the Saturn Sky which is a terrific looking car. I've owned a convertible before and knew that if I ever owned one again it would have to have a power hard top with a glass rear window. The XLR looks great and is fun to drive. Gas mileage on the highway has been far better than expected too!
XLR Update
The Cadillac XLR is the most enjoyable and fascinating auto I've ever owned, including Ferrari and Mercedes. It is responsive and truly a quality built auto. It is the best vehicle ever owned.
It's a Wow!
What a fabulous looking car! I had five Jags before this one and they can't compare to the new XLR. It has a beautifully appointed interior with burled Ash wood trim, leather that is color co-ordinated with exterior and interior and a suede headliner. It runs like a dream and does everything for you, especially the adaptive cruise control which means you can literally take your foot off the pedals. I LOVE the way the hard-top folds (like a piece of origami) into the trunk. I also love the color (a subtle purple), the automatic locking doors on both sides, and the heads-up driving feature is just fabulous! It's made so beautifully. This car simply has it all!
Review and a question about transmission
I previously owned an SL-320, then picked up an 07 XLR while in Fla. this winter. I love it, think it is drop- dead beautiful. Averaged 27 mpg coming up 95 at 75 mph. I've noticed a random clunk in the transmission when moving in slow traffic at about 18 mph. Anyone else notice this? Only happens when very slow stop and go situations. This is a more luxurious car than my 97 SL was. Any input about the transmission would help. Ron
Sponsored cars related to the XLR
Related Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner