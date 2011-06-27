Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nothing turns heads like a red Cadillac Lance Elliott , 03/06/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Having owned many new Cadillac's I dreamed of an XLR since they first hit the market in 2004. I can say with my XLR it has been a love/hate relationship, with love still winning over my hate of some issues with the car. Report Abuse

I love it Bernie , 12/21/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I spent a long time deciding whether I wanted to spend the money for this car. Strange as it may seem, I also considered the Saturn Sky which is a terrific looking car. I've owned a convertible before and knew that if I ever owned one again it would have to have a power hard top with a glass rear window. The XLR looks great and is fun to drive. Gas mileage on the highway has been far better than expected too!

XLR Update twathen , 08/13/2006 6 of 12 people found this review helpful The Cadillac XLR is the most enjoyable and fascinating auto I've ever owned, including Ferrari and Mercedes. It is responsive and truly a quality built auto. It is the best vehicle ever owned.

It's a Wow! Bonnie Hudson , 03/07/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What a fabulous looking car! I had five Jags before this one and they can't compare to the new XLR. It has a beautifully appointed interior with burled Ash wood trim, leather that is color co-ordinated with exterior and interior and a suede headliner. It runs like a dream and does everything for you, especially the adaptive cruise control which means you can literally take your foot off the pedals. I LOVE the way the hard-top folds (like a piece of origami) into the trunk. I also love the color (a subtle purple), the automatic locking doors on both sides, and the heads-up driving feature is just fabulous! It's made so beautifully. This car simply has it all!