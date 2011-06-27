Used 2005 Cadillac XLR Convertible Consumer Reviews

Amazed Jetboy , 11/12/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I truly expected to have some problems with this car being limited production and a new design with complicated electronics and top but to my amazement it has been totally trouble free for 16,000 miles now with hundreds of top down cycles. I was considering a Vette when I found this, much better choice for comfort while not giving up much in handling or performance. Report Abuse

Awesome Sharon , 01/05/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I traded a 1993 red Corvette for my 2005 Xenon Blue XLR and I have no regrets. I get whistles, thumbs up, nice color, nice car comments from people ages 16 to 75. Truly a fun car to drive and own.

Bought It Used, Saved Depreciation qgsm33 , 01/09/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I looked hard at the Mercedes SLK55 and the SL500. I couldn't afford the SL500 (ouch). The regular SLKs (350, 280, etc) didn't have enough horsepower to really compare. The SLK55 was almost impossible to find used with fairly low miles. Although the SLK55 is a great car, it just seemed too small for me. My daughter said "you look like an elephant riding a peanut" (referring to the short wheel base and short overall car length). Mercedes made a big deal out of their hard top retracting in 19 seconds vs. 30 seconds for the Caddy. My only trouble on the Caddy has been the computer thinking the top isn't fully locked when you hit a hard bump. That has been fixed now via some reprogramming.

From a Cadillac Technican's Point of Veiw DRB , 06/14/2005 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The 2005 Cadillac XLR has great perforance, with only a slight under steer at 130 mph. With the ground effects the chassis does a nice job sticking you to the road. The slap stick / shifter is pretty cool with the HUD system and the cruise control great. With this system, the XLR matches the speed of the slower car ahead of it until either you switch lanes or the slower car ahead of you speeds up, then your set speed on the cruise control returns to your set speed. How cool is that! The downfall is with the top down ther is very little room in the trunk, no place for those golf clubs to go with the roof down. I have seen a lot of folding top repairs already and miss aligned rear quarter glass misfits. Aftermarket wheels seem to mess up the ride.