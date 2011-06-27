Used 2004 Cadillac XLR Convertible Consumer Reviews
More than you can Imagine
The XLR ia an unbelievable car to drive.The performance will amaze you. It out performs my Porsche which I also truly love. The styling sets it apart from all other cars in ANY class. The luxurious interior makes you feel like a king. I dont know what I like more, the comfort or all the looks and questions I get continuously from admirers. It is truly one of a kind.
My First Cadillac
My husband purchased my red XLR new as a present to replace another vehicle on the spur of the moment. We did not evaluate any other cars, Jag, Porsche, BMW, etc. I am thrilled with the car and loved it from the first minute I drove it. I get more thumbs up from other convertible drivers (Porsche comes to mind), teens, general passersby, than I ever have with another vehicle. This car is a beauty, comfortable, fun to drive, fast, and well designed. You'll really want to exceed the speed limit in this one, it is so smooth. The feel of a sports car with the comfort of a sedan.
A Real Attention Getter
My Cadillac XLR is a real head turner wherever it goes. If it is in the same lot as a Porche or Mercedes-Benz SL500, people are only interested in the XLR.
2004 Cadillac XLR
My overall experience with this car has been positive, though I have had some problems with top operation. It is a lot of fun to drive. It turns a lot of heads when on the road.
love it
great, amazing, fast, get the ladies, smooth on bumpy rodes...handles well in rain, yeah~!
