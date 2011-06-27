Used 2008 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun beyond belief!!
So far this car has been a dream to own. It is incredibly responsive and handles like a jag roadster but better. I have had it on two road trips and is an absolute joy to drive as well as ride ride as a passenger. While it has a six speed "automatic transmission", my only regret is that I do wish it was a manual transmission. My wife will take it out and put it through its paces and she would not want it to be a manual transmission.One other minor thing is that it does not have a factory installed connection to plug my I-Pod into the sound system. I would recommend this car to anyone!
So far, so awesome
I've driven a lot of different high end and sports cars, so when it came time to step it up to the 6-figure market, I had a lot to choose from. I chose the xlr-v for the styling, the acceleration, the hard top, the fact that all the options are included at base price (unlike the M6 or the SL550) and that it had a much more attractive and distinctive exterior body style than most cars in its class. I have driven this car almost every day (despite having 4 other cars at home to choose from), and I have yet to be disappointed. This car is fast, comfy, technologically sophisticated, and it's a head-turner.
XLR-V
I tend to drive a car hard. This beauty can take it. The curves and laps disappear while admiring glances stand back and peer. I can't take this car out without some one having something glowing to say about it. It is a real looker. From LA to San Francisco the ride was smooth and easy. I arrived fresh as a daisy and ready to party at the wedding I was attending. Waking up to a flat tire bummed me out, until I realized it could drive 300 miles on the run-flats it came with. So I went to breakfast as planned . Later with the assistance of On-star I casually sought out a tire repair store. Goodyear did the trick, and I was on my way. The joys and goodies are too many to name.
