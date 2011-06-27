Used 2010 Cadillac STS Sedan Consumer Reviews

A smooth and powerful sports sedan X , 01/17/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Being a long time BMW owner, I did not pay any attention to this Cadillac until I test drove all the major mid-luxury cars in the same course in the GM test drive event. BMW naturally emerged as the winner because I was used with it. But what a surprise, the Caddy STS was as good as the Bimmer 5! It handled in good composure; was fast and smooth. It felt a bit lighter and easier to drive than the BMW (for daily commute). I'd say this car is an athlete in suits. I can zoom pass many muscle cars without making a sound. It's very smooth and quiet. I got 25 mpg in city driving; quite remarkable for a car this powerful. The Bose audio system is the best I've heard in any cars. Report Abuse

Outstanding Car Jim , 09/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a Diamond White Platinum Series STS. It is an outstanding car: exceedingly comfortable; quick response; OUTSTANDING fuel economy (city 21 -highway 25+ at 80MPH!). Superb seating and sound system. Overly complicated navigation system as I do not find it to be intuitive  I liked Chryslers system much better. Voice Recognition software is problematic - but I'm learning to deal with it - ticks me off though. The CTS navigation software is used in the STS, which results in technical glitches. So far Cadillac has not fixed this issue. Styling is strikingly stunning  it gets a LOT of looks. Road handling is outstanding. I feel very safe driving Im very happy to drive this car. Report Abuse

Solid Value Jeff NYC , 01/05/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I originally wanted the performance of the 8 cyl.Northstar but with $3.00 gas, I settled for the 302hp DI 6 cylinder. I generally don't like anything with less than 8 cylinders but this STS motor is remarkable. It accelerates like an 8, sounds good and delivers exceptional gas mileage. I thought the trip computer was broken when I averaged 31mpg on a 300 mile highway trip but it was true. The sport gears work well if you want drive aggressively and so far I have had no maintenance issues.The handling is good for 4100lb luxury car but I must admit that I lean towards more agile cars that have suspension treatmentlike the V-series.STS price (after the deal) is alot less than E350 and 530. Report Abuse

Disappointed Martin , 05/25/2010 2 of 5 people found this review helpful I heard such a lot of good things about this car. But, Summary: very nice looking car. Good quality. Awfully complicated controls and navigation system ( what where they thinking !) try to change the hour on the clock. It will take you time and studying the manual! Heavy - it gives you the impression you are in an electric train. If you push it hard it responds. But you are better off with a v8, clearly. It has a ridiculously small gas tank. What were they thinking !). Seats are very hard. Lights are not very good. Great music system not an agile car ( again, needs a v8, also) Report Abuse