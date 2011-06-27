Used 2007 Cadillac STS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Yeah Baby Greyhound - Rex , 11/15/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is extremely fast and powerful. It handles like a dream, especially at high speeds. Its braking is very reliable, but does put a lot of brake dust on the car's rims. Report Abuse

I Love this car! Mr. Z , 12/26/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Having owned a 94 STS,97 and a 98, this car surpasses all! Goes like stink, corners like it's on rails, and stops on a dime! Comfortable, notwithstanding the ride caused by the garbage tires. Shredded the rears at 15,000 miles. Never owned a car that got more attention! The younger crowd is more aware than older persons. Look forward to driving it every day.

STS-V Hauls Jesse Garcia , 08/26/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The STS-V is an overall fun vehicle. Its fuel economy is poor, but that is to be expected when you have 469 ponies under the hood. It handles well, accelerates like a raging bull, and handles like a sports car. I also own a Porsche 911 C4S, and it almost corners just as well. The interior fit and finish could use some help, but the exterior look is gorgeous. The stance it has makes it look like its going 100 mph standing still. Overall, the STS -V is a fun and at the same time practical sedan.

Excessive tire noise JP , 08/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love the car except head height, and excessive tire noise, The run-flat Pirellis are so loud at 65 mph it is hard to hear the radio or have a conversation without yelling, 100 db of noise!. I plan to take the run- flats off, will need to get a spare wheel and jack though. Cadillac was no help. I asked cooperate for help with this, They said "So sad too bad" :(