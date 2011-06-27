Used 2009 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Ride t.stiefel , 08/05/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have never really been a Cadillac man before. I have always liked Ford over GM, but after test driving the SRX and Volvo XC90, there was only one choice. The SRX has a better fell to it. You can take it through corners and it will not scream at you, it asks for more. Report Abuse

Sleek, Spacious, SRX Daniel , 01/01/2009 19 of 21 people found this review helpful My vehicle is a 2009 Cadillac SRX. It has everything you could think of. Navigation, moonroof, everything. It comes with an optional sport package, a very wise investment. It can come with a chrome mesh grille with special spoilers all over.

2009 Cadillac SRX .... last of the 1st generation! J R Gordon , 02/08/2018 V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you are looking for comfortable, mid-sized+ SUV, that typically has had good care and prior ownership, I recommend the Cadillac SRX's of 2008-2009. Handling is very good, comfort is excellent, gas mileage is OK. Performance Interior Comfort

Great Ride Carol Johnson , 05/06/2016 V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Comfortable good looking car. SUV BODY type Cadillac is bringing back in 2O17 because of customer demand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value