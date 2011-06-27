  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Ride

t.stiefel, 08/05/2009
I have never really been a Cadillac man before. I have always liked Ford over GM, but after test driving the SRX and Volvo XC90, there was only one choice. The SRX has a better fell to it. You can take it through corners and it will not scream at you, it asks for more.

Sleek, Spacious, SRX

Daniel, 01/01/2009
My vehicle is a 2009 Cadillac SRX. It has everything you could think of. Navigation, moonroof, everything. It comes with an optional sport package, a very wise investment. It can come with a chrome mesh grille with special spoilers all over.

2009 Cadillac SRX .... last of the 1st generation!

J R Gordon, 02/08/2018
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
If you are looking for comfortable, mid-sized+ SUV, that typically has had good care and prior ownership, I recommend the Cadillac SRX's of 2008-2009. Handling is very good, comfort is excellent, gas mileage is OK.

Great Ride

Carol Johnson, 05/06/2016
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Comfortable good looking car. SUV BODY type Cadillac is bringing back in 2O17 because of customer demand.

Excellent car

tflor, 02/25/2009
Great car. The SRX drives very sporty, handles people and things well, and tows small trailer and boats nicely. Most comfortable car I have driven. Beats the imports hands down.

Report Abuse
