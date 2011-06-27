Used 2008 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Owned Macdaddy , 11/07/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought nearly 3 years ago now-fully loaded V8 with sport package. Never a problem or even recall. Just change the oil. I wish all cars could be this good and trouble-free. Report Abuse

SRX w/20' Sport Package - runs great, looks great dsowa , 06/02/2012 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought a used black 2008 V6 SRX with 28K miles this year. I added the 20-inch sport wheels and it looks fantastic from any angle. Must have been pampered by the former owner as it's nearly flawless after over four years. I wish I had the Ultraview sunroof, but it's one less thing to break in the long run. Potential buyers beware of water leaks around the back hatch that leave water in the tire jack storage well. It's an expensive fix (700+$), and that's if you catch it early and there's no other damage. Other than that one problem, I love this car. Report Abuse

Owner since 2009 Ivanka , 06/06/2016 V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I love my Caddi and would love to be able to keep it forever. We got it with $28,000 miles and 7 years later and with $140,000, it looks and acts as if it was still almost new. Look forward to many more years of enjoyable ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded in our 2006 Lexus 400h crossbuilder , 02/16/2008 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I'm 75 years old, have owned countless cars, and this is the best all around vehicle to date. The Lexus 400h [yes it rattled]was the 2nd worst, which barely beat out the 1974 Chevy Vega. Report Abuse