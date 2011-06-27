Used 2008 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Owned
Bought nearly 3 years ago now-fully loaded V8 with sport package. Never a problem or even recall. Just change the oil. I wish all cars could be this good and trouble-free.
SRX w/20' Sport Package - runs great, looks great
I bought a used black 2008 V6 SRX with 28K miles this year. I added the 20-inch sport wheels and it looks fantastic from any angle. Must have been pampered by the former owner as it's nearly flawless after over four years. I wish I had the Ultraview sunroof, but it's one less thing to break in the long run. Potential buyers beware of water leaks around the back hatch that leave water in the tire jack storage well. It's an expensive fix (700+$), and that's if you catch it early and there's no other damage. Other than that one problem, I love this car.
Owner since 2009
I love my Caddi and would love to be able to keep it forever. We got it with $28,000 miles and 7 years later and with $140,000, it looks and acts as if it was still almost new. Look forward to many more years of enjoyable ride.
Traded in our 2006 Lexus 400h
I'm 75 years old, have owned countless cars, and this is the best all around vehicle to date. The Lexus 400h [yes it rattled]was the 2nd worst, which barely beat out the 1974 Chevy Vega.
My New Vehicle!
I have always been loyal to GM. This time, I purchased instead of leasing so I drove everything, BMW, Volvo, Maxda, Acura and settled on the SRX. I couldn't be happier, the ride is beautiful, the inside "top notch" not like the Enclave which was my first choice after I traded the Buick Rendezvous. Rear seat leg room better than any car I test drove. I am 6 feet tall and the vehicle is very, very comfortable all the way around. The extra seating in the cargo is useless to me so those will always stay down.
