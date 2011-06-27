Used 2005 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm 62 years old and worse car I've ever owned Linda Massey , 03/10/2016 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

quite a few problems Sameer Sinha , 03/13/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased this new. you'd expect a $55,000 will be flawless but that i snot the case quite a few mechnical problems. Suspension noise- got replaced, driveshaft seal noise, exhaust system noise, troque converter noise, audio replced twice. interior bracket and clips replced. When it is not in the shop it is awesome. rides great, not a great touring car due to uncomfortable rea seats. Report Abuse

Cadillac 2005 SRX specialk57 , 11/26/2012 23 of 27 people found this review helpful I was in love with my 05 SRX until I started having major problems. I have replaced the Catalytic Converter,The Transmission and there is a definite problem with the engines that treats oil like water! General Motors has always had a bad reputation for the quality of the automobiles they deliver and as far as I am concerned ,I am very disappointed in the major problems consumers are having that are not addressed by GM. I will Never purchase another GM automobile. Its beginning to sound like an old truck and I am ready to junk it......Never had problems like that with Toyota Report Abuse

Five+ years out bernard long , 11/27/2010 23 of 27 people found this review helpful Overall, we have enjoyed our SRX. However it is a GM car. Seats very comfortable and after a 16 hour drive from SW FL to DC, we were not even stiff. However, this doesn't compare to Lexus, BMW, MB or Volvo in trim quality, fit and finish. Moreover the drive train is suspect. Replaced the torque converter at just under 50000 miles (warranty); timing chain stretched out due to insufficient lube, I was told, at 70000. N engine is an unannounced oil burner and oil needs changing more quickly than indicated. GM picked up most of the Timing Chain cost ($4000/$4500). Now (75,000) there is strange noise from under the hood and the smell of coolant. I would not again buy any early GM or N engine Report Abuse