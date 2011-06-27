Used 2005 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews
I'm 62 years old and worse car I've ever owned
I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
quite a few problems
I purchased this new. you'd expect a $55,000 will be flawless but that i snot the case quite a few mechnical problems. Suspension noise- got replaced, driveshaft seal noise, exhaust system noise, troque converter noise, audio replced twice. interior bracket and clips replced. When it is not in the shop it is awesome. rides great, not a great touring car due to uncomfortable rea seats.
Cadillac 2005 SRX
I was in love with my 05 SRX until I started having major problems. I have replaced the Catalytic Converter,The Transmission and there is a definite problem with the engines that treats oil like water! General Motors has always had a bad reputation for the quality of the automobiles they deliver and as far as I am concerned ,I am very disappointed in the major problems consumers are having that are not addressed by GM. I will Never purchase another GM automobile. Its beginning to sound like an old truck and I am ready to junk it......Never had problems like that with Toyota
Five+ years out
Overall, we have enjoyed our SRX. However it is a GM car. Seats very comfortable and after a 16 hour drive from SW FL to DC, we were not even stiff. However, this doesn't compare to Lexus, BMW, MB or Volvo in trim quality, fit and finish. Moreover the drive train is suspect. Replaced the torque converter at just under 50000 miles (warranty); timing chain stretched out due to insufficient lube, I was told, at 70000. N engine is an unannounced oil burner and oil needs changing more quickly than indicated. GM picked up most of the Timing Chain cost ($4000/$4500). Now (75,000) there is strange noise from under the hood and the smell of coolant. I would not again buy any early GM or N engine
Srx 2005
Have more money into this vehicle than any vehicle I have ever owned! I have very low mileage and mainly drive to and from work 14 miles round trip!! Constant and costly repairs! Will never purchase a cadillac again!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SRX
Related Used 2005 Cadillac SRX SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner