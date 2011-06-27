Used 2000 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length201.0 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green
  • Sterling
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Cashmere
  • Midnight Blue
  • Bronzemist
  • Sable Black
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pewter
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
  • Oatmeal
