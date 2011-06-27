Used 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Fleetwood
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4300 rpm180 hp @ 4300 rpm180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.205.6 in.205.6 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.3618 lbs.3657 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height54.9 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sappire
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Black Sappire
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Black Sappire
  • Sapphire Blue
