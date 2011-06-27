Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

A Roll of the Dice, Nice surprise! SPORTOURISTA , 07/04/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful After driving foreign SUVS for over 20 years (mostly German), this time I decided to try something different. I wanted more room, larger towing capacity, 4WD/AWD, and a nicer interior. After 2000 miles in an ESV 4WD Luxury, a new surprise emerges everyday. It has a beautiful interior, nice fit and finish, tons of electronic safety features and the oft-criticized CUE infotainment system. I am pleased and surprised with the ride quality of the suspension and 22" wheels. The sophisticated electronically controlled shock technology may be the reason. I have not found the CUE system overly complicated. There is a lot to learn here, but most of the controls seem logical and useful, if you are patient and read the owner's manual. The interior's low noise level is impressive as is the standard Bose designed sound system. A big surprise is the weight of this vehicle of this vehicle compared to its European competitors, ie., the M-B GL series and the large Range Rover. They all weigh in the 5700-6000 lb. range. Cadillac has used a lot of aluminum and lightweight high strength steel based on my research. I like the ability to run less expensive regular or mid-grade gas, (which is acceptable) although premium is recommended. Mileage so far has been slightly less than the EPA estimates. So far I have only towed my 6000 lb. boat for about 200 miles. The torque and H.P of this model's drive train seemed unfazed with the task. And the room in the rear cargo area is huge. This is a large vehicle, but it doesn't feel that way from the driver's seat or in its handling prowess. It also has a very tight turning radius. So what is there to not like? Keeping in mind the concept of this vehicle and the reason I bought it, I haven't found much to dislike yet, but I'll keep looking. Most owners that I have talked to, love their vehicles and without hesitation would buy another one. Enough said! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission is horrible Lindsey Clark , 09/25/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I feel unsafe in this car. It jerks or lunges on me at a stop or slow speed at least once a day. The dealership has had my car 7 times and has not fixed it yet. I filed a lemon law complaint. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Too Hot!!!! Unhappy buyer , 08/06/2017 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2017 Cadillac Escalade in April and I've had it 6months for one month it had been in the shop for the same issue 3 times. Dealership keep giving me the run around with an answer. Air condition stopped working. First two times reports of faulty freon this time they have no clue. Won't replace my brand new car but can't find the problem. I would suggest BMW X5 which I should have bought in the beginning now I'm stuck with this clunker Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

truly a great luxury suv Patrick R. Blasz , 11/14/2017 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle in july 2017 and have put 6K miles on it. The mpg can easily exceed the epa (needs to be dismantled) estimates. The best is 30.7. You will read much by the professional motor media, about the same caliber of journalism as the rest of the media, parroting that the ride is harsh. Utter nonsense. These people are checking with one another to see what the consensus while be. Disregard them. We have purchased a range rover and the Escalade is a nicer vehicle in many regards. The solid rear axle is advantageous for the high tow rating. While the RR has better off road capabilities and is a wonderful vehicle, the Escalade has other attributes to stack up to any large SUV. Cadillac has done a wonderful job with this vehicle. We purchased it over the competition for the third row seat and the retractable running boards. These running boards are far far better than any fixed running board. So, forget the "professional" reviews, try it, you will like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value