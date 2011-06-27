  1. Home
Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
List Price Range
$16,147 - $21,270
First Escalade

jmuh212, 01/20/2013
We bought this amazing SUV last summer after trading in our Enclave. Needless to say, we will not be going back! The Escalade is exactly what I expected it to be and more! The only down side about the Escalade is ride comfort. Even with the new magnetic ride control it has improved, but is not up to par with other SUV's in its class such as the Mercedes GL-Class. Other than the ride, it's amazing!

This is my 3rd Escalade I looove this truck!

rydan93, 11/06/2012
I can't begin to describe how much I love this vehicle. Under diress from my husband, I sold my 2008 Escalade and went to a Buick Enclave. While the Enclave is a wonderful vehicle and extremely smooth ride, after 15 mths, I missed my big gas gusseling SUV! I missed the 6.2 liter engine. If you've ever owned an Escalade before, its very hard to go down(in size and performance)to anything else. I had been spoiled and continued to complain about letting him talk me into getting rid of my '08 Escalade which never gave me a lick of trouble. So, the stars aligned and he went and got me another Escalade. A newer, nicer one than I had before! All is right in the universe again!

Toughest test to pass

elizabeth, 12/14/2016
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This car passed the grandchildren and dogs test! And comfort for the grandparents!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
