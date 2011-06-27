Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

BUYER BEWARE Concourse , 11/01/2007 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Transmission went bad with 2000 miles on it.After 5 attempts to have it fixed they finally found the problem. It is an engineering flaw that GM said do not repair,there is no repair and it is on all 07 & 08 models. I'm crushed I paid $68k and no fix for Cadillac's engineering flaw, I asked them how much on trade they said $48k so a $20k loss on a problem that GM knows about and will not repair and will not warn potential buyers, how low can you go? Learn thru my mistake on trusting Cadiilac, and ask about this engineering flaw, the service dept. knows about it they have documents in their file that they can show you but you can't make a copy of it. Report Abuse

After 4 yrs of ownership, I still love my Escalade rydan93 , 05/26/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2008 Escalade brand new. After 4 yrs I still love this vehicle. It is super comfy and I have had no issues with it other than a few nit picky cosmetic replacements. The engine and computer system have never given me any trouble. I would have expected a vehicle of this price range to come with blue tooth, but they did finally add it on the 2009. My favorite thing about this truck is the engine! I love that loud roar of my 6.2 liter when I crank it up. The 22" wheels aren't to bad either! I have always felt safe driving it and long trips are easy.

DO NOT BUY ihateescalades , 03/18/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I love the look and feel of my cadillac escalade esv..however it is an $80,000 car that is 3 years ols and ha been in the shop monthly since 3 months after purchase.....i have replaced an alternator 9 door locks 6 door handles and an o2 sensor, $986.00 in battery cables (that did not fix the problem) cruise control hasnt worked in 5 months, heated steering wheel went out a year ago ($900.00) to fix it..rear defrost has been serviced 4 times... i was told i should have bought an extended warranty...y would an $80,000 car need an extended warranty....i wouldnt sell this car to my enemy! and wait til u have to do general maintenance on it...$1500.00 easy! im told this is all normal!

Don't drink the Cadillac koolaid! bobby , 10/15/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This may be the nicest looking large SUV, however the trade off for reliability, build quality/materials, and lack of basic amenities leave this owner regretting every drive. I only have 7 thousand miles and the things spends more time at the dealer than my garage. GM clearly rushed this vehicle to market before it was done. The interior materials are cheap and not color matched. The metal is different colors and burns your hands. My door panels are turning purple from black. Only 2 windows auto down. the third seat is a pain to store. The onstar drops calls in the city, god forbid I need it out of town. Buy something else!