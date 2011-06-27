  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Escalade
5(64%)4(18%)3(14%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,626 - $2,836
Used Escalade for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it!

RJ Howard, 12/09/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my first domestic vehicle in ten years and I do love it. It has some of the typical GM creaks and such, but nothing major at all. Also it is a bit low on power, but it is a big truck. It has been a joy to own.

Report Abuse

Cadillac Escalade

ealexb, 02/05/2005
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The Cadillac Escalade is identical to a GMC Yukon Denali (the Cadillac of GMC). It has a suprisingly smooth ride & powerful 350 hp engine. The interesting thing is the 350 V8 engine seems to get unprecedented gas mileage - approximately 20+ mpg/highway & 16-17 city! This is pretty good for a 6,000 pound truck! The newer engines are even better on gas, they put the Ford Excursion to shame with its lousy 10 mpg!

Report Abuse

The Best Ride On the Road

Talltales2, 08/18/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The best car i ever owned

Report Abuse

GREAT Tough Truck!

Jason , 11/10/2019
4dr SUV AWD
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Awesome truck! I bought a 19 year old one with 248,000 miles and the thing starts right up, quiet as a 4 cylinder, and drives as smooth down the road as it did new! I’ve hauled with it, gone off road, and it takes it all like a champ! I get compliments all the time on it. I won’t get rid of it, ever. It’ll be a classic next year and an antique soon after! Gas mileage is absolutely acceptable for this size vehicle and engine. A few mechanics have told me this is the most reliable model of Escalade. With the 5.7L Vortec V8, same as the Corvette. Fun to just cruise! Great on long trips!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great truck, Great value

Corey, 01/11/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I just love my 2000 Cadillac Escalade. It has great style, comfort and is very functional.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale

Related Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles