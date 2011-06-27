Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it! RJ Howard , 12/09/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first domestic vehicle in ten years and I do love it. It has some of the typical GM creaks and such, but nothing major at all. Also it is a bit low on power, but it is a big truck. It has been a joy to own. Report Abuse

Cadillac Escalade ealexb , 02/05/2005 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The Cadillac Escalade is identical to a GMC Yukon Denali (the Cadillac of GMC). It has a suprisingly smooth ride & powerful 350 hp engine. The interesting thing is the 350 V8 engine seems to get unprecedented gas mileage - approximately 20+ mpg/highway & 16-17 city! This is pretty good for a 6,000 pound truck! The newer engines are even better on gas, they put the Ford Excursion to shame with its lousy 10 mpg! Report Abuse

The Best Ride On the Road Talltales2 , 08/18/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The best car i ever owned Report Abuse

GREAT Tough Truck! Jason , 11/10/2019 4dr SUV AWD 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Awesome truck! I bought a 19 year old one with 248,000 miles and the thing starts right up, quiet as a 4 cylinder, and drives as smooth down the road as it did new! I’ve hauled with it, gone off road, and it takes it all like a champ! I get compliments all the time on it. I won’t get rid of it, ever. It’ll be a classic next year and an antique soon after! Gas mileage is absolutely acceptable for this size vehicle and engine. A few mechanics have told me this is the most reliable model of Escalade. With the 5.7L Vortec V8, same as the Corvette. Fun to just cruise! Great on long trips! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse