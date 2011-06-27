Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews

Last Cadillac I will own 22jrm , 06/16/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Purchased a $90,000 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV only to find engine coolant on garage floor. Ended up finding out engine was sent out of the factory with bad left engine head. Ended up with motor of the Brand new engine stripped down to motor block in small town GM shop with parts laying all around to be fixed. Asked Cadillac to exchange vehicle since I will never trust this engine and didn't not purchase used or refurbished and told warranty fixed it and that is all they will do. So I spent all this money to have a dependable family vehicle thinking I had the best customer support since it was Cadillac. I was wrong. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission shifting is still not great. Griselda C. Gaytan , 03/22/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful My husband and I have purchased brand new GM vehicles for many years now. Needles to say we have invested a great deal of money in our trucks and suvs. In 2015 we decided to purchase a 2016 Cadillac ESV because we liked the look of it. Well, not everything that glitters is gold, that's for sure!! Shortly after purchasing we started noticing the shifting was rough, the gears shift so rough all the passengers feel the rough shifting especially when taking off and on and off during a ride. The roughness of the shifting gets worse after time. As the problem with the shifting gets worse and worse the truck eventually won't even turn on, it just goes dead. We had to use cables to start it up so we could drive it to the agency and hope it would not leave us stranded. We expected so much more from a Cadillac vehicle being that our investment was a total of 94,000 dollars. The truck has been in the shop a total of six (6) times and it almost feels as if I've been driving a loaner more than my vehicle. Our family loves to take road trips in the summer months but we we have not been able to take summer road trips since we do not trust this truck to keep our family safe. We have no faith in Cadillac products and will never, EVER invest in Cadillac again!! We contacted GM to informed them of our concerns and expected GM to stand by their product but the best they could do was inform us that the shifting pattern is a new one with these new Cadillacs and the customers are not used to it. Whaaat??? No vehicle that we have ever driven shifts as rough and in such unpredictable patterns as this Cadillac ESV. Plus every time we get our vehicle back and new parts such as , gear box, are replaced and computer is reprogrammed it rides much better but eventually the problem starts once again until it gets so bad it eventually goes dead again! We will be trading this useless piece of JUNK for a real quality suv. Obviously GM does not care enough about their customers to keep them satisfied. Never Again!! It's been a while since my first review and a lot has changed. After filing the lemon law documents through the BBB and getting our lawyer involved GMC offered to exchange our vehicle for any other vehicle we wanted. We paid a fee of approximately 10,000 dollars which in the lemon law is called a usage fee. The usage fee is basically what you have to pay for the time the vehicle was used based on a formula. We chose another Cadillac Escalade ESV. it was great at first but now just two months and a half driving the vehicle we are starting to notice the modulator acting up. We will be calling the agency to get it serviced. This truck is much, much better. We are hoping it just needs adjustment. The interior assembly of this new 2017 model seems to be much sturdier since I don't hear rattling of panels like with the last one. It's too soon to tell though. If you are thinking of spending high dollar on a luxury vehicle I don't recommend it. Try Lexus or Range Rover.

Unfixable rattling noise Vivek bal , 10/27/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 17 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this brand new cadillac Escalade ESV 2016 with 0 miles and after some time it start giving me problems. Rattling noise in the rear end both sides is one of the biggest problem. I went to different dealerships from january 2016 till now(october 216) but no one able to find that noise exactly where its coming from instead they started changing all the parts out of my brand new escalade. They just assume that the noise is coming from here. They messed up my whole car with new parts and they didn't even find the problem.

Cost vs quality, fitment=big disappointment, Jim Hilbrant , 01/12/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 19 of 24 people found this review helpful UPDATED 21 Aug 19: Nothing changed DO NOT BUY!!!~Having owned the 2007 ESV I thought long and hard about buying a new 2016. Keeping in context we have owned Lexus since 1990, total of five LS models over the years. Best single auto manufacturer in the world for quality, value, cost of ownership. Unless you need the size of the ESV for family, road travel, don't buy one. Your hard earned $80K+ needs to go elsewhere because of the workmanship, quality issues. It LOOKS awesome, rides great, it is the fitment, vibration, flutter of plastic parts rubbing against each other that will drive you crazy. The center CUE had a vibration as if a wiring harness had been flopping around. The sunroof decided just this morning that something up in there, needed to be jostling around, and these things happen only when they want to. We have only owned her 3 weeks, she has 735 miles on her. We got her for the room, size to accommodate family. If LEXUS ever decides to make one similar in size, we are in. Nothing in my review changes except that I will never own another. It is GM junk at the highest level. Last May 22, 2016 we finally got help from the BBB in Washington DC to help replace the original 2016 we bought in Dec. 2015. It took us 6 months to get rid of that pile of junk, replaced it with another pile of junk. Folks other than the dealer experience being so stealor and supportive, I will never own another. PERIOD. From problems with transmissionn shifting at times I cant understand, to the dye color of the leather already wearing away. Plastic parts look like wood and yet vibrate into a frenzy at times. Listen carefully, you do what you want. If you want to toss money into a pit loaded with stress and problems, then buy this thing. If you want to save yourself the grief, buy Lexus or something else. UPDATE: JUNK it is OVERPRICED JUNK Would love to sell it if you know of anyone interested. DO NOT BUY ANYTHING CADILLAC