Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Escalade ESV
4.9
7 reviews
Sweet Ride

Mike, 05/18/2006
I bought a nice new 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Black Raven. What a Sweet Ride! It provides great comfort, good handling, and a lot of power under the hood! I love the BOSE sound system with XM Satelite radio, 6 disc CD changer, speed sensitive volume control, 2 DVD screens, nice navigation system, OnStar, heated / cooled seats and cupholders, adjustable pedals, 20 inch Cadillac chrome wheels, heated winsheild washer fluid, HID headlights, how the mirrors adjust when backing up, and parking sensor. This truck actually gets decent gas mileage. I also like how it fits 7 people, has a lot of headroom, VERY comfortable seats, heated mirrors and 14-way power memory driver and passenger seats. Overall this is a really sweet truck! A++++

My Third Escalade

Blake, 12/21/2005
This is my third Escalade, the second of this series. I have driven them a total of ~150,000 miles, over seven years, mixed city/highway. They have averaged ~13.5MPG. They continue to get better, and I have had NO problems, with very quiet driving experiences. These are the best vehicles on the planet! (Especially the later models)

Love My Cadi

ladyjacobsen, 12/09/2007
I love this SUV once you drive a Cadi like this your so spoiled nothing else will do! The room is fab the kids don't even have to touch each other (but they do anyway ;) ) This is a keeper; even with the new body style out i love my 06! It is a 10 plus. Large and in charge!

Living Large

BLADE, 07/20/2005
I love my Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition; the ride, the smooth leather, sound system, cup holders that keeps my soda cold, or my java hot, seat's that do the same for my hind parts, and the look's, oh the look's. Mine is black w/ 20" chrome wheels, Cadillac is on the right track, I might trade in my Mercedes-Benz for a CTS. This truck has a DVD navigation system, and all the bells and whistles.

Love My New Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

Karry, 08/01/2005
My husband suprised me with the Escalade ESV Platinum Edition just a couple of days ago, but let me tell you it is the best performing smoothest SUV I've driven (previously owned Jeep Cherokee, BMW X5, GMC Yukon Denali). The interior features are amazing (heated & cooled seats and heated/cooled drink holders) You will not be disappointed with the Escalade (except for the gas mileage - but it's an SUV & I wasn't expecting more). The power, the smooth ride and extra bells and whistles make it my best owned car ever. You will not be disappointed!

