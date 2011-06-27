Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews
Bought Used
Purchased this SUV in Nov 07 with 80,000 mi. Looks great and engine runs smooth. I am disipointed that I had to rebuild the front diff at 82000 and replace the power steering at 85000. If this continues I will have to trade it in for newer. With 5 kids my choices are limited. My other SUV is a 97 Lexus LX450 with 165000 mi and I have not had to replace or fix anything major. I hope GM will step up the quality and build a truck that will last 200,000mi or I will go back to Toyota products once I don't need 7 seats plus storage.
I Love This Vehicle!!!
The comfort, quality, reliability, and styling of this SUV are outstanding! I couldn't be happier!!
Really nice traveler
We bought this 2003 esv 1 month ago and we owned an 2000 excursion 4x4. We sold it to buy this what a great riding suv. The awd works great and we got an avg of 16.6 in stop and go traveling from va beach to north Carolina beaches.NOT BAD..we use to get 11 mpg The Int is so nice but I'm disappointed in the rear cargo area with all the plastic..could have done more...
Driving a tank
This is the first and last time I'm buying an American car. I got the car because of the space to transport 5+ people, which it's great for, but it feels like I'm driving a tank. For the price of the car quality is not up to par (same as a chevy truck). My 2 yr old could pull this car to pieces. Very plasticy inside with snap-on pieces. I would rather take 2 quality cars (BMW/Mercedes) with less seats than 1 plasticy tank.
Typical
I've had my Escalade one for only a month and have taken it back to the dealer for service twice...so much for the myth of GM catching up to the Japanese's quality. Nevertheless the car is a pleasure to drive because it is powerful yet quiet, roomy yet very maneuverable.
