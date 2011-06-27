Used 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe Consumer Reviews

Wow - Get One If You Can Find One BigW , 11/06/2015 2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I'd never bought an electric car before, so I researched the heck out of this thing before I bought it. I probably read every review and watched every video review out there. Then I went out and drove the car. Going in, I expected it to be very much a mixed bag, with some big compromises I might be able to live with given the heavily discounted price. What I found instead was an absolutely stellar car that just didn't fit the conventional narrative and has really slipped through the cracks. Is it a modern sports car? No. But it has plenty of power, nice handling, etc. The disconnect between what some reviewers said and the car's actual performance was breathtaking. In the kind of driving we all do in the real world, it will give you absolutely nothing to complain about. It looks like it ought to be able to take on a Porsche 911 and it isn't that fast, but that is the only way in which the driving dynamics will disappoint you. Is it a eco-warrior statement car? No. No one will actually realize that you are driving something that is better for the environment than a Prius. So people who want to wear that on their sleeves will hate it because it doesn't make an eco-statement. Also, it is far too plush and luxurious to give off that "I'm sacrificing for the good of the planet" vibe. Is it a traditional luxury car? Not really. It is much more sporty and nimble than a traditional luxury car. The ride is smooth and well-composed, not floaty at all. However, the interior is all luxury car, and the levels of quiet are better than any luxury car I've ever seen. What it really is, is a car purpose-built for the real and relatively uninteresting driving we actually do in the real world. You don't need a huge V8 to putter along in commuter traffic. You don't need a bone-crushing suspension that handles well but beats you up every mile when you only see those twisty car commercial roads in car commercials. In the real world, quiet matters. In the real world, power matters but only up to a point. In the real world, handling and ride quality need to be thoughtfully balanced. In the real world, you shouldn't waste gas getting to work, even when it is cheap. The ELR does every one of those things well, all while looking absolutely amazing. Yes, the backseat is tiny. Yes, it should not have sold for $80k initially. But that is about as far as the legitimate criticisms go. With gas prices low, these things are selling for absolutely absurd prices. They are very rare, so finding one can be a challenge. But if you land one, you will end up with an amazing bargain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ELECTRIC LUXURY ROADSTER Gene , 02/19/2016 2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful That's what ELR stands for. Coming from a Volt, I found a 2014 with 9000 miles on it as a great "owners" car considering my lease is coming up very quickly. It's a head turner, people gather around it, they look, they stare and while it's OK with me, it gets unnerving after while. I watch where I park, especially at places like the supermarket, home depot, etc. It is rare to see on the road. It's a partner when you want to drive it in an economical fashion. It's FASTER than the Volt. It handles BETTER than the volt. Forget about passengers. Forget about lots of storage. I took my 65" TV home in my Volt. Forget about it with the ELR. It screams success, it's a very special car. I hate to drive it in the rain, I hate it when it gets dirty, I wax it all the time. I get 40+ miles on EV alone. On gas, I dont compete with MPG as I just floor it. Engine sounds a bit loud, it's ok. 20's from the factory and it's all good. Update.....it's 8/25/17 now.... Still get stares, looks and endless compliments. I now own a '16 GTR Nismo and I get just as much looks and compliments On the ELR as the GTR. Reliable, fun and top of the food chain feelings. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ELR beats Tesla S hands down!! rowley123 , 06/13/2014 2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD) 36 of 40 people found this review helpful I wanted a luxury electric car and thought Tesla was the way to go UNTIL I saw the CADILLAC ELR. This car is the way to go if you are looking for a high end electric car that is fun to drive and practical. The all electric cars concerned me since you HAD to plan a long distance trip around charging. The ELS, however has a 9 gallon gas tank there to power the generator to make more electricity- how awesome is that!!! (It is NOT a hybrid with a gasoline engine). My only fault is with the rear seat size - but lets face it, the population that drives an ELR is not running kids to dance lessons - you are way past that! (or have a mini van for the "family car".) Update 6/2017 --- I have since traded this ELR in for a new XT5 since I get a new car every two or three years tops. Unfortunately the ELR didn't catch with Tesla buyers as a BETTER electric car, yet it remained a "head turner" right until the end. I still maintain that until technology puts a charging station at every "gas station" and that electric charging time does not exceed the the time to gas-up, (5-min.) that an electric car with a back up gasoline source to power the generator when you exhaust the charge is the only way to go. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I still love it after a year Joe Manley , 08/15/2016 2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful One year ago I bought a new, no mile, 2014 Model with every option and Kona brown interior. It stickered for over 82K and I bought it for 46k plus tax and registration. I got a $2,000 check from the state, a $500 rebate from the electric company and the $7,500 federal rebate brought the price down another 10 grand to 36k plus tax and registration. The car is simply stunning. It's beautiful inside and out. Whenever I park it I still look back and smile. It's a joy to drive, all the electronics are simple to operate, suspension is superb, plenty of power and the interior is just gorgeous, comfortable and just works. I usually get around 45 miles one a charge. My commute is 44 miles and when I get home unless it's really cold I will still have one or two miles left or will have just run out of charge a mile or so away. When I drive on the weekends the gas engine gets great mileage and I have never been able to hear when it turns on or off. I still get compliments everywhere I go. I have almost 13k miles on the odometer now and have not had one mechanical failure of any sort. Trouble free and stylish-just love this car. Performance Report Abuse