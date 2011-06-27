  1. Home
2014 Cadillac ELR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bold, contemporary styling
  • luxurious interior accommodates drivers of all sizes
  • low monthly fuel cost.
  • Big price tag
  • noisy gasoline engine
  • tight backseat
  • small trunk with narrow opening
  • frustrating CUE interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2014 Cadillac ELR offers the green appeal of a plug-in hybrid and the arresting style of a high-end coupe, it's hard to justify the high asking price given its similarity to Chevy's Volt.

Vehicle overview

As hybrid and electric cars become more common sights in U.S. cities, they're also moving farther up the food chain and beginning to turn up in luxury-car showrooms. The 2014 Cadillac ELR plug-in hybrid coupe is an example of this trend. Not only does it offer a convenient combination of electric-only power for short trips and gas-electric operation for extended travel, it brings cutting-edge style and posh interior trimmings into the mix. At a glance, the ELR coupe is an intriguing proposition if you're looking to make a fashion statement while reducing your environmental footprint. However, a few significant drawbacks make Cadillac's plug-in hybrid tough for us to recommend.

Under the hood, the Cadillac ELR shares its major mechanical components with the Chevrolet Volt, including its 17.1-kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack and 1.4-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine. Cadillac estimates it can go up to 37 miles on battery power alone, and while that's one less mile than the Volt, the ELR is a fair bit quicker, as Cadillac was able to get more power out of the car's electric-drive motor. Inside, Cadillac's coupe has a much richer interior than its Chevy cousin and comes with considerably more standard equipment.

The problems begin when you look at the 2014 Cadillac ELR's price tag, which is more than double that of the Volt. This makes the raucous drone from the ELR's four-cylinder engine that much more difficult to take once you deplete its all-electric range. Cadillac has tried to mask the engine's coarseness with hydraulic engine mounts, sound-absorbing materials and a noise-cancelling audio system, but it simply isn't enough when you're accelerating hard. And while the Caddy's ride is serene on smooth roads, a surprising amount of harshness invades the cabin over rougher pavement -- you'd never complain about this in a Volt, but in a luxury coupe, it stands out as a glaring lapse in refinement. Beyond that, the ELR's dramatic roof line creates some major packaging issues: The backseat is small to the point of being almost unusable, and the trunk opening is extraordinarily narrow.

For the moment, the 2014 Cadillac ELR has few direct rivals. If you simply want a plug-in hybrid with lots of electric range, a fully loaded 2014 Chevrolet Volt will provide much the same driving experience. On the higher end, you could consider the 2014 Porsche Panamera S E-hybrid, which delivers far more in the way of performance but only 20 miles of pure electric range. If you're a bit more adventurous, the all-electric Tesla Model S is wildly fashionable. On the other hand, if a luxury coupe is what you're really after, the 2014 Audi A5 and S5 and 2015 Jaguar F-Type have plenty of style to go around and can be fairly fuel-efficient, depending on the engine you choose.

Although the time has arguably come for luxury-brand plug-in hybrids like the Cadillac ELR, this coupe simply doesn't have the performance credentials, refinement or day-to-day functionality to justify the asking price.

2014 Cadillac ELR models

The 2014 Cadillac ELR is a two-door plug-in hybrid coupe, with seating for four passengers. It comes in a single trim level.

Standard features on the ELR include 20-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power and heated front seats, folding rear seats, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the CUE (Cadillac User Experience) infotainment interface, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface. Standard safety tech includes OnStar emergency communications, lane departure and forward collision warning systems, and Cadillac's Safety Alert Seat.

An optional Luxury package bundles automatic high-beam control, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and a different 20-inch wheel design, while a Kona brown leather package supplies premium leather and additional power seat adjustments. &Agrave; la carte options include adaptive cruise control (with automatic collision preparation) and a glovebox-mounted CD player.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Cadillac ELR is an all-new plug-in hybrid coupe.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Cadillac ELR is primarily powered by an electric motor that puts out 157 horsepower (117 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet of torque. That electric motor is fed by a 17.1-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack until the battery charge is mostly depleted and an 84-hp, 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline-fueled engine springs to life to power the electric motor. For the most part, the gasoline engine is used as an electricity generator for the electric drive motor, though in some situations it kicks in to boost the car's performance. There are Normal, Hold, Sport and Mountain modes designed to maximize the powertrain's performance and efficiency in different situations.

Recharging the battery can be done partially while driving (through regenerative braking and the engine generator), but you'll need to plug into an outlet to regain a full charge. Plugged into a 240-volt power source, the ELR will take about 4-5 hours to recharge from empty. Cadillac estimates that a full charge will give it about 37 miles of electric range, which is one mile less than the Volt, but still impressive given the ELR's additional power, increased weight and wider tires.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Cadillac ELR include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and frontal collision warning and lane-departure warning systems. Cadillac's Safety Alert Seat vibrates to get the driver's attention when either of those warning systems is triggered. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Optional safety equipment includes a blind-spot monitoring system and a collision preparation system (included with adaptive cruise control), which can automatically apply the brakes to reduce the severity of an imminent collision.

Driving

In full-electric mode, the 2014 Cadillac ELR has a smooth power delivery and this, along with the coupe's well-insulated interior, makes for a quiet ride. But everything changes once you've depleted the batteries' charge and the 1.4-liter gasoline engine awakens. This engine simply isn't very quiet or refined, and when you're accelerating to pass or climbing a significant grade, its raucous soundtrack upsets the calm in the cabin. Equally disappointing is the ELR's tepid performance. Even with both power sources working on the coupe's behalf, Cadillac estimates it will take 7.8 seconds for it to reach 60 mph -- not bad but not exactly sporty, either.

By the same token, the 2014 ELR's handling is respectable, but it's not on par with other luxury-brand coupes you might consider in this price range. Drivers can choose between two levels of effort for the steering, and in either mode, the Caddy's steering is precise and responsive. Meanwhile, ride quality is a mixed bag. It's comfortable and composed when you're driving on pristine pavement, but the suspension is unable to absorb ripples and imperfections and you'll feel that harshness in the cockpit. It's something you could overlook on a less expensive car, but in this price range, most shoppers will expect more in the way of refinement.

Interior

Inside the ELR there are a handsomely sculpted dashboard and doors draped with multilayered amalgamations of leather and simulated suede. While we like the look of the cabin, the CUE system detracts from its functionality. This touchscreen interface manages audio, climate, navigation and phone functions, and not only is it slow to respond, it sometimes misses touch inputs entirely. The system's vibrating haptic feedback is meant to make it easier to use on the move, but the sensations can be awkward until you acclimate.

Drivers of all sizes will find plenty of headroom and legroom up front. The rear seat has become largely ceremonial, though, as shoulder room and hiproom are extremely limited, plus the sharply sloping roof line puts the squeeze on head space as well. The ELR's roof also intrudes on the trunk opening, which is reduced to an awkward vertical slot (imagine loading videotapes into a VCR). Cargo capacity comes in at 10.5 cubic feet, which is less than most plug-in hybrid competitors and luxury coupes alike. Each of the rear seats folds down (with a fixed center console in between), giving you a little more flexibility when running errands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Cadillac ELR.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow - Get One If You Can Find One
BigW,11/06/2015
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
I'd never bought an electric car before, so I researched the heck out of this thing before I bought it. I probably read every review and watched every video review out there. Then I went out and drove the car. Going in, I expected it to be very much a mixed bag, with some big compromises I might be able to live with given the heavily discounted price. What I found instead was an absolutely stellar car that just didn't fit the conventional narrative and has really slipped through the cracks. Is it a modern sports car? No. But it has plenty of power, nice handling, etc. The disconnect between what some reviewers said and the car's actual performance was breathtaking. In the kind of driving we all do in the real world, it will give you absolutely nothing to complain about. It looks like it ought to be able to take on a Porsche 911 and it isn't that fast, but that is the only way in which the driving dynamics will disappoint you. Is it a eco-warrior statement car? No. No one will actually realize that you are driving something that is better for the environment than a Prius. So people who want to wear that on their sleeves will hate it because it doesn't make an eco-statement. Also, it is far too plush and luxurious to give off that "I'm sacrificing for the good of the planet" vibe. Is it a traditional luxury car? Not really. It is much more sporty and nimble than a traditional luxury car. The ride is smooth and well-composed, not floaty at all. However, the interior is all luxury car, and the levels of quiet are better than any luxury car I've ever seen. What it really is, is a car purpose-built for the real and relatively uninteresting driving we actually do in the real world. You don't need a huge V8 to putter along in commuter traffic. You don't need a bone-crushing suspension that handles well but beats you up every mile when you only see those twisty car commercial roads in car commercials. In the real world, quiet matters. In the real world, power matters but only up to a point. In the real world, handling and ride quality need to be thoughtfully balanced. In the real world, you shouldn't waste gas getting to work, even when it is cheap. The ELR does every one of those things well, all while looking absolutely amazing. Yes, the backseat is tiny. Yes, it should not have sold for $80k initially. But that is about as far as the legitimate criticisms go. With gas prices low, these things are selling for absolutely absurd prices. They are very rare, so finding one can be a challenge. But if you land one, you will end up with an amazing bargain.
ELECTRIC LUXURY ROADSTER
Gene,02/19/2016
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
That's what ELR stands for. Coming from a Volt, I found a 2014 with 9000 miles on it as a great "owners" car considering my lease is coming up very quickly. It's a head turner, people gather around it, they look, they stare and while it's OK with me, it gets unnerving after while. I watch where I park, especially at places like the supermarket, home depot, etc. It is rare to see on the road. It's a partner when you want to drive it in an economical fashion. It's FASTER than the Volt. It handles BETTER than the volt. Forget about passengers. Forget about lots of storage. I took my 65" TV home in my Volt. Forget about it with the ELR. It screams success, it's a very special car. I hate to drive it in the rain, I hate it when it gets dirty, I wax it all the time. I get 40+ miles on EV alone. On gas, I dont compete with MPG as I just floor it. Engine sounds a bit loud, it's ok. 20's from the factory and it's all good. Update.....it's 8/25/17 now.... Still get stares, looks and endless compliments. I now own a '16 GTR Nismo and I get just as much looks and compliments On the ELR as the GTR. Reliable, fun and top of the food chain feelings.
ELR beats Tesla S hands down!!
rowley123,06/13/2014
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
I wanted a luxury electric car and thought Tesla was the way to go UNTIL I saw the CADILLAC ELR. This car is the way to go if you are looking for a high end electric car that is fun to drive and practical. The all electric cars concerned me since you HAD to plan a long distance trip around charging. The ELS, however has a 9 gallon gas tank there to power the generator to make more electricity- how awesome is that!!! (It is NOT a hybrid with a gasoline engine). My only fault is with the rear seat size - but lets face it, the population that drives an ELR is not running kids to dance lessons - you are way past that! (or have a mini van for the "family car".) Update 6/2017 --- I have since traded this ELR in for a new XT5 since I get a new car every two or three years tops. Unfortunately the ELR didn't catch with Tesla buyers as a BETTER electric car, yet it remained a "head turner" right until the end. I still maintain that until technology puts a charging station at every "gas station" and that electric charging time does not exceed the the time to gas-up, (5-min.) that an electric car with a back up gasoline source to power the generator when you exhaust the charge is the only way to go.
I still love it after a year
Joe Manley,08/15/2016
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
One year ago I bought a new, no mile, 2014 Model with every option and Kona brown interior. It stickered for over 82K and I bought it for 46k plus tax and registration. I got a $2,000 check from the state, a $500 rebate from the electric company and the $7,500 federal rebate brought the price down another 10 grand to 36k plus tax and registration. The car is simply stunning. It's beautiful inside and out. Whenever I park it I still look back and smile. It's a joy to drive, all the electronics are simple to operate, suspension is superb, plenty of power and the interior is just gorgeous, comfortable and just works. I usually get around 45 miles one a charge. My commute is 44 miles and when I get home unless it's really cold I will still have one or two miles left or will have just run out of charge a mile or so away. When I drive on the weekends the gas engine gets great mileage and I have never been able to hear when it turns on or off. I still get compliments everywhere I go. I have almost 13k miles on the odometer now and have not had one mechanical failure of any sort. Trouble free and stylish-just love this car.
See all 13 reviews of the 2014 Cadillac ELR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2014 Cadillac ELR features & specs
More about the 2014 Cadillac ELR
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2014 Cadillac ELR plug-in hybrid coupe is one of the most pleasant vehicles in which to plod along in the daily morass of a stop-and-go commute. Plus, if that commute's length is within the car's all-electric range, gas station visits will be an absolute rarity. Unfortunately, the ELR's price of nearly $80,000 pits it against a higher echelon of vehicles that deliver far more space, performance, comfort or refinement.

It received a "C" rating in Edmunds testing.

What Is It?
In a nutshell, the ELR is the result of taking the Chevrolet Volt's revolutionary plug-in hybrid powertrain and placing it in an ultra-sleek, concept-car coupe body with signature Cadillac styling and interior craftsmanship.

As with the Volt, a fully charged battery propels the car on electricity alone for about 30-55 miles depending on driving style and conditions. Once that all-electric range has been depleted, the ELR essentially turns into a variation of a regular hybrid. A four-cylinder gasoline engine works in concert with a reserve of battery electricity to power the twin electric drive motors. On rare occasions, the engine can directly power the wheels.

Like other Cadillacs, the ELR features an attractive cabin decorated in rich materials and dominated by the frustrating but sharp-looking CUE electronics interface. The cabin technically seats four people (as a Volt does), but the cramped rear seats are largely vestigial. Trunk space is also compromised. On the upside, the ELR looks like it just materialized out of the fanciful mind of a car designer, as its silhouette and detailing are the stuff of bedroom wall posters. Not many eco-friendly cars can claim that.

2014 Cadillac ELR

It Costs How Much?
The ELR's base price is $75,000. For that lofty sum, it comes standard with items like 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a premium Bose audio system, a simulated suede headliner, a navigation system, Cadillac's CUE interface, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, a rearview camera and a lane-departure warning system.

It does not, however, include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert or a blind-spot warning system. Add those options like on our test car and the final price climbs to $79,685.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Deliver?
Talking about a plug-in hybrid's fuel economy can be very complicated and there are lots of facts, figures and calculations to consider. You need to keep in mind such things as charging times and your monthly power bill, as well as number of trips to the gas station and the current price of premium unleaded. The type of driving you typically do is paramount as well.

How much all-electric range does the ELR deliver? We managed to go 54.4 miles on electricity alone on our special suburban evaluation route for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. That should realistically be considered its best-case scenario. When commuting in traffic for two weeks, we averaged 44.3 miles per charge.

2014 Cadillac ELR

It takes about 16 hours (19.5 kWh on average) to recharge using a regular household electrical outlet, or about 5.5 hours (15.2 kWh on average) with a 240-volt wall charger that you can purchase separately from the car.

If, however, your total commute is longer than the all-electric range, or you decide to take the ELR on a longer journey, what fuel economy does it get? On the Edmunds evaluation route that every car gets tested on regardless of powertrain, the ELR returned 57.3 mpg.

When we removed its all-electric miles from our calculations, the ELR returned 41.3 mpg. This is what you could expect on a road trip and is comparable to the Chevrolet Volt and hybrid family sedans like the Ford Fusion and Honda Accord.

2014 Cadillac ELR

What Is It Like To Drive?
When it comes to sitting in stop-and-go traffic or crawling along a hopelessly clogged highway, few cars make the experience as tolerable as the Cadillac ELR. Its ample sound-deadening and whisper-quiet electric motor makes the cabin your own little fortress of solitude. Even the gasoline engine is quieter than it is in the Volt, though still rather raucous and uncouth under heavy throttle.

Despite a short stopping distance of just 116 feet from 60 mph, the brake pedal is very touchy and difficult to modulate during normal driving. Thankfully, slotting the transmission lever into "L" increases the amount of regenerative braking the car employs, meaning that it more aggressively slows down when you let off the accelerator pedal.

This can be disconcerting at first, but once you get used to it, you realize that you rarely need to brake when sitting in slow-moving highway traffic. Alternatively, you can use the steering wheel paddle shifters that call up regenerative braking on command. Besides being handy in traffic, they also allow for an easy way to brake going into a turn before quickly getting back on the throttle to power out of it. In other words, it's efficient and adds to the fun.

And indeed, driving the ELR can be fun. Its responsive, well-weighted steering, low center of gravity and tidy dimensions make it feel nimble when zipping around town. Compared to the Volt, the ELR features a more sophisticated front suspension and self-adjusting dampers shared with the Buick Regal. In addition to improved handling, this also allows for Touring and Sport ride settings. It is rather firm, though, and doesn't soak up bumps in the same sophisticated manner we'd expect.

2014 Cadillac ELR

How Quick Is It?
At our test track, the ELR went from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds flat, a time achieved by putting the car in "Hold" mode. This gets the 1.4-liter, 84-horsepower gasoline engine involved regardless of how much all-electric battery you have left and is useful in certain types of commutes (say, one in which highway miles precede time in the city). For comparison sake, the Volt did the same sprint in 9.2 seconds — also in Hold mode.

So the ELR is indeed quicker, and although its 157-hp primary electric motor provides an ample kick of effortless, silky smooth torque around town, it's ultimately not what we'd consider quick.

Yet, for $80,000, it's hard not to think the ELR should deliver more, be it performance, electric range or fuel economy. For comparison sake, consider the similarly priced and equipped Tesla Model S. Its base model, known as the 60, can go an estimated 200 miles on electricity alone (there is admittedly no gasoline backup) and runs from zero to 60 in a Tesla-estimated 5.9 seconds.

2014 Cadillac ELR

What Is the Interior Like?
One of the areas where the ELR feels like it should cost nearly $80,000 is the materials used in its cabin. And as if to really drive that point home, Cadillac's designers put those fancy materials on display, fanned out like a poker hand, on the passenger side dashboard. Contrast stitched leather? Check. Simulated suede? Check. Glossy wood trim? Check. Carbon fiber? You bet.

Unfortunately, they aren't really put together in the same way you'd expect from sport coupes like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, let alone those that cost the same as the ELR. A few trim pieces were loose and there's a degree of solidity missing that makes it feel less luxurious.

When it comes to passenger and cargo space, the ELR is tight. The backseat is all but unusable for adults, with negligible legroom and virtually no headroom. The 10.5-cubic-foot trunk has decent depth, but is shallow and narrow, and its tiny opening is basically just a big slot. Making matters worse is that only the outside portions of the 40/20/40-split backseat fold, and when they do they don't fold flat. Add in compromised visibility and the ELR is impractical even by modest luxury sport coupe standards.

It's also worth mentioning the CUE electronics interface. As in other Cadillacs, this touch-operated system is slow to react, menus can be hard to find, the touch volume control is inferior to a knob and the thunk produced by the "haptic" feedback is inelegant.

2014 Cadillac ELR

What Safety Features Does It Have?
The ELR comes generously equipped with front side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, frontal-collision warning and lane-departure warning. In the event those warning systems are triggered, Cadillac's Safety Alert Seat vibrates to get your attention. Also standard is OnStar, which provides automatic crash notification, on demand roadside assistance, stolen car assistance and remote door unlocking.

The optional adaptive cruise control brings with it automatic collision preparation, while the Luxury package includes automatic high beams, rear cross-traffic alert and a blind spot warning system. It has not been crash-tested by either NHTSA or the IIHS.

What Other Cars Does It Compete With?
BMW i8: Like the ELR, the BMW i8 is an exotic-looking electric coupe that also has a small gas engine for added range. It's even more expensive than the ELR, however, with a base price of $135,700.

Tesla Model S: Although there are more powerful versions available that can also go farther on a charge, the most basic Model S 60 model costs about the same as the ELR. It is more practical and more enjoyable to drive. It lacks a range-extending internal combustion engine, but goes at least four times farther on a full charge. It also benefits from Tesla's nationwide supercharger network.

2014 Cadillac ELR

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The Cadillac ELR has eye-catching styling that's rare for a car of its type. It's also a uniquely luxurious commuter car that would rarely need gas if you have a short commute. Longer trips are possible, too, thanks to its range-extending engine.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The ELR is essentially a two-seater and a very expensive one at that. There are more than a few traditional coupes in this price range that offer equally luxurious cabins along with much higher levels of performance, at least when it comes to speed and handling.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Cadillac ELR Overview

The Used 2014 Cadillac ELR is offered in the following submodels: ELR Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Cadillac ELR?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Cadillac ELR trim styles:

  The Used 2014 Cadillac ELR Base is priced between $23,000 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 33240 and33240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Cadillac ELRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Cadillac ELR for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 ELRS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,000 and mileage as low as 33240 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Cadillac ELR.

Can't find a used 2014 Cadillac ELRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac ELR for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,197.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,989.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac ELR for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,445.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Cadillac ELR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac ELR lease specials

