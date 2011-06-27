Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best I've Ever Owned Jim , 10/05/2006 33 of 33 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have owned in 55 years of owning and driving vehicles. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive, good looking, and I know of no other vehicle that meets the same standard. Report Abuse

Over 200,000 miles and going... BigJJ , 09/12/2015 Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I just past 200,000 miles!!! I've owned this Caddy for almost 7yrs. Bought with 1684miles...yes, 1,684! Regular oil changes & tune-ups and I've had one issue... At 154,320miles I had the transmission go out. I had it rebuilt. Now at 201,140 there is a ticking that's coming from the engine block and I have a torn drivers side seat. The car is going to be my son's after the ticking sound is looked at by Cadillac. I am now looking for another 2007-2010 DTS!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A dream to drive . Kim , 10/02/2015 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This car replaced 2000 cadillac Deville. Which did get better mpg.then the 2007 dts but hands down this dts with the performance package is awesome to drive the power and handling and comfort is a dream and style is tops. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mystic Gray DTS applevalleyallstar , 07/27/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, tighter cabin feel,no gas tank release or lock, no automatic break release, rear trunk area too high, no auto trunk close/lock. Leaves a lot to be desired from the previous years of Cadillac ownership. Driver's seat really squeals with the leather rubbing against the console, rear headliner problems. Navigation is great, so is the Bose sound. Gas mileage is less than my previous DTS by three miles city and 2 miles highway. The higher end, shorter body makes it look more like a sport than a luxury sedan. The vehicle has enough power, but sure sucks up the gas when you, 'step on it'. Nice color coordination on the Mystic Gray ext. and the titanium interior.