Used 1995 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|14/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|280.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|209.7 in.
|209.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3985 lbs.
|3758 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.0 cu.ft.
|20.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|113.8 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
