Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.270.0/432.0 mi.270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.40.7 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.37.9 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.52.7 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.40.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.57.6 in.59.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.6 in.202.6 in.205.6 in.
Curb weight3622 lbs.3545 lbs.3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.1 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.54.9 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.110.8 in.113.8 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cotillion White
  • Black Sapphire
  • Cotillion White
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Sapphire
  • Cotillion White
