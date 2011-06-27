Used 2016 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Everything is better than the previous CTS Next2pool , 07/26/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful If you owned a Gen II CTS, this one will be better in every category. The new V6 is very strong and I'm averaging about 26 MPG in all around suburban driving. The interior is very quiet but the road noise from the front is the only complaint I have. There is almost no wind noise. The interior material quality is excellent and the fit and finish is superb. I am disappointed in the autostop performance. When it does activate (when is hard to predict) the engine has an annoying shudder when it stops as well as restarts. I have driven other GM models that are much better. The transmission shifts very well and doesn't seem to have a problem managing 8 gears. Although I like the hard inside cover for the sunroof, the roof itself does not seem to open as far as the previous version and it looks a bit clunky from the outside when open. The Cue system is much faster than before I have no problem with the controls at all. I did expect the Navigation system to have a more colorful display and I can't see how to name a route for future use. The gooseneck trunk hinges seem to be a step backwards from the articulated system of the Gen II model. The front seats are better than before but still not all that great for longer trips. Overall, I am very satisfied by this new CTS. Update 1 year after purchase: I did have a transmission issue that was annoying. After a stop with the auto stop/start active, the transmission would have an abrupt 1-2 shift. It did that since new and i realized that it couldn't be normal. GM replaced the transmission and the problem is gone--it apparently was a manufacturing defect and not a common problem. I replaced the run flat tires with conventional tires and that eliminated the road noise that I was complaining about. The gas mileage is outstanding in all around driving. Overall this is the best car I have had. It is a pleasure to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

The Cadillac of CTSs Karl , 07/18/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I couldn't be happier with my 2016 CTS. The car looks fantastic, and aggressive, from every angle -- classic Cadillac. And the CTS 3.6 AWD has the performance to back up its looks, with tremendous acceleration (0-60 in 5.3 seconds), razor-sharp handling, and confident braking. The interior is beautifully designed and crafted, including aromatic leather seats, a pleasing and logical dash design, and natural grain wood trim. I find the driver's seat as comfortable as any I've ever sat in, and was able to achieve the perfect driving position after a few days of fiddling. I'm also enamored of the 13-speaker Bose Centerpoint sound system, which produces striking musical fidelity; the excellent navigation system; and the extra-large panoramic sunroof. Between the CTS's cosseting interior and raging performance, I thoroughly enjoy my commute to and from work, particularly on the back roads that I take to avoid traffic. I also look forward to chauffeuring my son around to his various activities, and would note that there is ample room in the back for child car seats, not to mention tall adults. As for maintenance (i.e., changing the oil and other fluids and rotating the tires), it's free for four years, and my local Cadillac dealer treats me like a rock star. I've had zero problems with this car, and highly recommend it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CTS #2 broberts , 06/17/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Liking the car so far (1month now). The fuel saving feature - where the engine cuts off at a stop - is a pain. Glad there is an override feature. The SUV does not have the override and that was at least one of the eliminating features for me to consider that vehicle. Very nice acceleration. Good gas mileage so far. Report Abuse

RWD CTS is fun! KK , 08/02/2016 Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 22 people found this review helpful I got the CTS as I didn't want to get an SUV. I wanted something that was fun to drive. I got one with a 2.0T engine as it is plenty powerful for my needs. Mine is a base sedan (RWD only!) with upgraded leather seats, panoramic sun roof and park white color as the options. The car has it's quirks, but nothing that you cannot live with. CUE is as good as a touch screen infotainment system gets. Don't believe the negative reviews out there. Use it and find out out yourself. I would definitely recommend it for anyone who wants a fun to drive family sedan that can fit 5 passengers with ease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse