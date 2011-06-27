Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jury is still out but I love driving it Steve M , 04/04/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car has had some gremlins in the first month of ownership. MAP sensor tripped at 15k. Crankshaft Position Sensor relearn came on and can only be relearned with a GM tech II or similar scanner. Then the power steering light comes on and power steering switches to manual. Once you restart the car, it comes back on, but has gone back off again. Of all things, this is concerning and dangerous if it occurs during a turn. Hopefully my mechanic will figure it out and I can get some miles on this beauty. I will update this review. I know...I know... many say they will, but don't. I will however. As far as how it drives: this car moves well for a 2.0 and has all the power I am looking for. gas mileage is decent for a heavier AWD car. It corners great and hugs the road with little body lean. Of course, the suspension is stiffer, so you're not going to get the traditional floating Cadillac ride and will feel more bumps, but it's not bad. The cornering makes up for it. You can even adjust it some. The CUE system is not hard to figure out and so far works well. 2014-15 versions though can't upgrade to Apple Play or Android Auto via the dealership. There are people who claim to do it with a $750 upgrade on Ebay, but I'll just use my phone in a holder. I wish they had the adaptive cruise avail on the Luxury version, but the Lane Assist is nice. So....while it hs many of the bells and whistle, power and styling I want, the main thing is will it be reliable. Reviews don't indicate it will have engine or tranny issues but I'll see what happens with the electrical gremlins before saying this is a great car. Ok...here is my updated. No issues with the car. Love driving it so much, I sold my Town Car, as I found myself only driving the CTS. Nice power, fair mpg, nice interior, very comfortable. Very happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cadillac...The Standard Of The World...Again Rishi B , 10/27/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Owned many Cadillacs over the years and they continue to get better and better. As much as I consider trying another make next time around, they come out with something new to reattract me. Contrary to some opinions, my Cadillacs never go to the shop unless its for an oil change, covered by Cadillac. The CTS was leased for 39 months and is coming to an end. I have 45K miles on it and the fancy electronic glove box needed to be fixed recently. The CUE system, which has had complaints since its release, was replaced once by Cadillac. Apparently the fingerprints on the screen get embedded due to the heat but was replaced under warranty without concern. I have owned Mercedes BMW Infiniti...Cadillac seems to outshine all around in looks and reliability. Its a shame they arent getting credit for being as good as they are... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Satisfied with my purchase 18 months later. Mike S. , 04/23/2017 Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my base CTS. The 2.0L Turbo four and six speed is great. I am very happy I missed out on the 8-speed in the '16 up as well as the standard auto stop/start as I have had loaners I didn't love. Sad I had to go aftermarket for a backup camera in the base trim though that is now standard for '16 and newer. My biggest issue is the resale value. It is much like an Audi as the bottom fell out of the value right away and I haven't caught up with my payments yet. That said I'm not mad about this as I love the car and wouldn't replace it except for maybe an ATS-V with a standard transmission in a year or two. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great luxury sedan Bling master , 01/28/2016 Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I traded a BMW 3 series for the mid size CTS . I enjoyed my time in the BMW. The caddy handling is very close to the e90 handling and better than the handling of BMW F10 platform. I purchased the car on its merits fun to drive, superb performance, luxury and dealer support. The car has performed flawless for the first 13,000 miles. CUE has a learning curve but so did gen 2 idrive. The CTS is a goid value as noone is paying the sticker price.Forget the GM bashing this is a great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse