  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2013 Cadillac CTS
  5. Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 CTS
5(75%)4(0%)3(12%)2(0%)1(13%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a review
See all CTSES for sale
List Price Range
$12,995 - $15,500
Used CTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Car So Nice We Bought It Twice

CJ, 02/08/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Leased this vehicle for 39 months, liked it so much that we purchased it when it came off lease. Car is fun to drive; suspension gives it great handling for a relatively large car. Interior is nice and very intuitive. We test drove a BMW 3 when we purchased, the 3 is fine but we use this car for family road trips and the back seat and cargo space on the 3 were a joke. Have now had the Cad for more than four years with one minor cosmetic issue which was fixed at zero cost under warranty.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Still Turning heads, running fine!

Phil Callighan, 10/21/2015
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

Very stylish sedan. This is my daily drive. Bought it new and have owned it now for over 6 years. Still a great ride. Eight-way adjustable leather front seats make the ride very, very comfortable although this is not sink-in comfort seating. Cabin is quiet. Ride is exhilerating. However, living in northern lower Michigan, I did add snow tires to ensure utmost traction in snow on hilly roadways. Mostly drive this in-town so gas mileage hovers around 16.5 mpg, which is not great, but I believe car was originally tuned to demonstrate acceleration, so I haven't been eager to change it. Still receiving comments on the "look" of the car (mine is Autumn Gold color) and I enjoy detailing, so the car usually looks quite good. I haven't been itching to trade it in since it's performing so well. I also like the rearview camera view appearing in the rearview mirror instead of the dashboard view I see on newer models.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Small cargo area.

KENNETH BELKE, 04/30/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

You had better not need much of a trunk, cargo net is poorly designed interferes wit trunk opening. Only fits one set of golf clubs in trunk diagonally. Update at 47000 miles rear end failure and rear axle bearing replacement. Come on Cadillac this is basic stuff!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love this car

r Hoppes, 05/31/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a driver's car. I love to shift it manually on twisty bits. The steering response is great. The only big negative is interior space. It's pretty cramped for a car of this size.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Sporty

RICHARD BOUCHER, 07/20/2017
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Gas milage could be better, fun to drive one of the best years for this model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CTSES for sale

Related Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles