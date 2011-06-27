Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Car So Nice We Bought It Twice CJ , 02/08/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Leased this vehicle for 39 months, liked it so much that we purchased it when it came off lease. Car is fun to drive; suspension gives it great handling for a relatively large car. Interior is nice and very intuitive. We test drove a BMW 3 when we purchased, the 3 is fine but we use this car for family road trips and the back seat and cargo space on the 3 were a joke. Have now had the Cad for more than four years with one minor cosmetic issue which was fixed at zero cost under warranty. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still Turning heads, running fine! Phil Callighan , 10/21/2015 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Very stylish sedan. This is my daily drive. Bought it new and have owned it now for over 6 years. Still a great ride. Eight-way adjustable leather front seats make the ride very, very comfortable although this is not sink-in comfort seating. Cabin is quiet. Ride is exhilerating. However, living in northern lower Michigan, I did add snow tires to ensure utmost traction in snow on hilly roadways. Mostly drive this in-town so gas mileage hovers around 16.5 mpg, which is not great, but I believe car was originally tuned to demonstrate acceleration, so I haven't been eager to change it. Still receiving comments on the "look" of the car (mine is Autumn Gold color) and I enjoy detailing, so the car usually looks quite good. I haven't been itching to trade it in since it's performing so well. I also like the rearview camera view appearing in the rearview mirror instead of the dashboard view I see on newer models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Small cargo area. KENNETH BELKE , 04/30/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful You had better not need much of a trunk, cargo net is poorly designed interferes wit trunk opening. Only fits one set of golf clubs in trunk diagonally. Update at 47000 miles rear end failure and rear axle bearing replacement. Come on Cadillac this is basic stuff! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car r Hoppes , 05/31/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a driver's car. I love to shift it manually on twisty bits. The steering response is great. The only big negative is interior space. It's pretty cramped for a car of this size. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse