Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews

s2011l , 09/26/2011

17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have started this review several times, each time, deciding that maybe I was too biased to write it.....spend more time with the car and you will find a flaw to write about....that was my view at 1000 miles, 2500, 5000, 7500, and as I now close in on 10K miles, I am compelled to write my review....This is the best car on the face of the earth, dollar for dollar, that I have ever driven. I have owned just about every brand of German car and I have a great passion for them to this day, but value for money, I will take my CTS-V sport wagon any day of the week and twice on Sunday. This car does it all...black tie event with the wife, hockey practice for the kids, and my favorite - track day.