Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fast and Furious yet Fully Forgiving

s2011l, 09/26/2011
I have started this review several times, each time, deciding that maybe I was too biased to write it.....spend more time with the car and you will find a flaw to write about....that was my view at 1000 miles, 2500, 5000, 7500, and as I now close in on 10K miles, I am compelled to write my review....This is the best car on the face of the earth, dollar for dollar, that I have ever driven. I have owned just about every brand of German car and I have a great passion for them to this day, but value for money, I will take my CTS-V sport wagon any day of the week and twice on Sunday. This car does it all...black tie event with the wife, hockey practice for the kids, and my favorite - track day.

"stealth" wagon

kjbelg, 06/02/2011
Had this V-wagon 5 weeks now, and absolutely "love" it......bought the automatic. What a rush when you step on the gas! A lot of people were trying to talk me out of buying the V-series....why I don't know, but so far no regrets....Once you test drive one, you fall in love with the car. The handling is superb, the car hugs the road.....better then my '07 Corvette. Used to drive BMW's for years. Looks like GM finally made a car I trust taking around corners fast without having to worry for the rear-end to go out ;-)

Most Exciting Car I Have Ever Owned

Elbert Phillips, 06/28/2016
4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
This is a very high performance car. If you are not looking for high performance I would suggest the V-6 standard model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
