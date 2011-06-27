Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Sedan
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,291*
Total Cash Price
$31,797
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,600*
Total Cash Price
$40,382
Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,600*
Total Cash Price
$40,382
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,220*
Total Cash Price
$34,977
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,263*
Total Cash Price
$33,069
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,500*
Total Cash Price
$44,834
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,458*
Total Cash Price
$46,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$624
|$1,060
|$3,107
|$1,300
|$1,982
|$8,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$786
|$1,208
|$1,302
|$1,401
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,700
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,864
|Financing
|$1,710
|$1,375
|$1,018
|$637
|$230
|$4,970
|Depreciation
|$6,474
|$3,194
|$2,811
|$2,491
|$2,236
|$17,206
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,859
|$8,877
|$10,679
|$8,340
|$8,536
|$49,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,346
|$3,946
|$1,651
|$2,517
|$10,253
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,159
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,367
|Financing
|$2,172
|$1,746
|$1,293
|$809
|$292
|$6,312
|Depreciation
|$8,222
|$4,056
|$3,570
|$3,164
|$2,840
|$21,852
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,331
|$11,274
|$13,562
|$10,592
|$10,841
|$62,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,346
|$3,946
|$1,651
|$2,517
|$10,253
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,159
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,367
|Financing
|$2,172
|$1,746
|$1,293
|$809
|$292
|$6,312
|Depreciation
|$8,222
|$4,056
|$3,570
|$3,164
|$2,840
|$21,852
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,331
|$11,274
|$13,562
|$10,592
|$10,841
|$62,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,286
|Maintenance
|$686
|$1,166
|$3,418
|$1,430
|$2,180
|$8,880
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,870
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,050
|Financing
|$1,881
|$1,513
|$1,120
|$701
|$253
|$5,467
|Depreciation
|$7,121
|$3,513
|$3,092
|$2,740
|$2,460
|$18,927
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,145
|$9,765
|$11,747
|$9,174
|$9,390
|$54,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$4,997
|Maintenance
|$649
|$1,102
|$3,231
|$1,352
|$2,061
|$8,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$817
|$1,256
|$1,354
|$1,457
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,768
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,939
|Financing
|$1,778
|$1,430
|$1,059
|$662
|$239
|$5,169
|Depreciation
|$6,733
|$3,322
|$2,923
|$2,591
|$2,325
|$17,894
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,373
|$9,232
|$11,106
|$8,674
|$8,877
|$51,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,437
|$6,775
|Maintenance
|$880
|$1,495
|$4,381
|$1,833
|$2,795
|$11,383
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$1,836
|$1,975
|$6,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,397
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,628
|Financing
|$2,411
|$1,939
|$1,435
|$898
|$324
|$7,008
|Depreciation
|$9,128
|$4,504
|$3,964
|$3,512
|$3,153
|$24,260
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,131
|$12,517
|$15,057
|$11,759
|$12,036
|$69,500
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$7,063
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,558
|$4,567
|$1,911
|$2,914
|$11,867
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$1,914
|$2,059
|$6,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,499
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,740
|Financing
|$2,514
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$936
|$338
|$7,306
|Depreciation
|$9,517
|$4,695
|$4,132
|$3,662
|$3,287
|$25,293
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,903
|$13,049
|$15,698
|$12,260
|$12,548
|$72,458
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:not available
