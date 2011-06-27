2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

dougyfd , 03/16/2020 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I purchased a 2019 ats v in december of 2018 & couldn't be happier with it. Power comes on smooith and strong pushing you into the seat even under only partial turbo boost. Standard seats are extremely comfortable. Trunk space is just big enough to take trips with plus the back seats fold down. Driving from ny to florida doing a constant 75-80 mph delivers 24-28mpg. Engine sounds great especially in sport mode. very quiet on the highway in touring mode. Mine is wave metallic with dark wheels & red brembo brake calipers, also front grill and rear bumper trim is the optional black chrome. its a shame its discontinued.