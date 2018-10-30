  1. Home
2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

What's new

  • Sedan version has been discontinued
  • The ATS-V coupe carries on unchanged
  • Part of the first ATS-V generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent steering and handling capabilities
  • Turbo V6 engine generates abundant power for quick acceleration
  • The ATS-V is a true driver's car, built to perform on road or track
  • Back seat and trunk are small compared to competitors
  • Ride might be too punishing for some drivers
  • Many interior controls prioritize form over function
  • Lacks the interior polish of most rivals
2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe pricing

Which ATS-V does Edmunds recommend?

The ATS-V is offered in just a single body style and trim level, but a handful of options and packages do let you tailor the ATS-V to your tastes. The Luxury package includes a navigation system and an upgraded Bose audio system that audiophiles will appreciate, while the Safety and Security package adds blind-spot warning, lane keeping assist and a head-up display, among other items. The optional Recaro sport seats aren't cheap, but they're good enough that we'd order them for our own car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

America's answer to the dominance of high-performance European sport sedans comes from a brand better known for once setting the world standard for luxury. The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V isn't a large land yacht like its predecessors of 50 years ago. Rather, it's a compact coupe with outstanding performance, comfort and style. It's a welcome alternative to those autobahn burners from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Blessed with the inherently good bones of Cadillac's sharp-handling base ATS, the ATS-V ratchets up the car's capability several notches with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, beefy brakes, and a trick suspension that constantly adapts in milliseconds to changing road surfaces (Cadillac calls it "Magnetic Ride Control"). This suspension gives the ATS-V exceptional control at the racetrack, although we've found it stiff and unforgiving out on the road in daily use. Drivers oriented toward handling excellence understand that this often comes with the territory, but the reward is a car that's the sharpest and most agile in its class — no small feat given the prowess of its competitors.

The 464-horsepower V6 engine generates absurd power for a car of this size, and it comes paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power flows to the rear wheels only, another trait that speaks to the enthusiast driver's heart. In our testing, the ATS-V sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, yet it still achieves EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg combined.

Capable and fast, the ATS-V sacrifices some function with its small cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. For 2019, the ATS-V gives up additional function by dropping the sedan version, leaving only the two-door coupe and its more challenging rear-seat entry and exit.

We've also found its touchscreen tech interface a bit more clever than practical, with its touch-sensitive slider controls and deep menu structures. A knob and a few more hard buttons would be less distracting to use while driving. Make peace with the ATS-V's few foibles, though, and the car's thrills outweigh its flaws, especially for the price.

2019 Cadillac ATS-V models

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V is a high-performance luxury compact car offered only as a two-door coupe that accommodates four passengers. It comes in a single, well-equipped trim level with a handful of options and packages.

Power comes from a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine (464 horsepower, 445 pound-feet of torque) paired to a choice of a six-speed manual transmission with rev-match downshifting or an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The ATS-V is only available with rear-wheel drive.

Key standard features include a carbon-fiber hood, 18-inch alloy wheels, Brembo high-performance brakes, an adaptive sport suspension, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, front and rear parking sensors, driver-side auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, 12-way power front seats with heating, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, and split-folding rear seatbacks.

Tech features include an 8-inch touchscreen, OnStar services with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (requires data plan), a Bose audio system, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and wireless device charging.

The ATS-V offers a handful of stand-alone options and packages. The Luxury package adds xenon headlights, a Bose sound system upgrade and a navigation system. A sunroof can be added to this package.

The Safety and Security package is only available in conjunction with the Luxury package. It includes anti-theft features, automatic high beams and wipers, a head-up display, a lane departure warning and intervention system, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Carbon Fiber package adds carbon-fiber exterior trim, black sill extensions and a body-color rear spoiler.

For drivers who pursue motorsports, the optional race-oriented video and data recorder can capture your track-day heroics, while the Carbon Fiber package includes lightweight, aerodynamic exterior trim, such as a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser.

Stand-alone options include a sunroof (requires the Luxury package), red or gold brake calipers, Recaro sport seats, and microfiber steering wheel and shift knob trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac ATS-V Coupe (turbo 3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current ATS-V has received only minor revisions. As such, our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

9.0
Luxury sport coupes have long been dominated by BMW's M and Mercedes' AMG lines, but the Cadillac V-Series is closing the gap. The ATS-V not only turns in track test numbers that are competitive, but it's also just as entertaining to wring out on a fun road as its rivals.

Acceleration

8.5
Power delivery is satisfyingly immediate yet smooth and consistent in everyday driving. And when the need arises, the sprint to 60 mph takes only 4.2 seconds, which is right in there with the BMW M4 and the Mercedes-AMG C 63.

Braking

9.0
Stopping from 60 mph required 99 feet, which is a very short distance, even for the class. Braking distances stayed consistent after several runs, and the car remained poised and controllable.

Steering

9.0
The steering effort is appropriate, and it gives just enough feedback to let the driver know how hard the front tires are working. It stands in contrast to some prominent rivals that have watered down their steering feel and feedback in their most recent iterations.

Handling

9.0
The ATS-V has surprisingly high handling limits, and it's a joy to push hard. You can really feel the weight transfer and the suspension compress and hold all the way through a turn. It instills confidence and rewards sporty driving.

Drivability

8.0
Shifts are quick and positive in full automatic mode, but we noticed a slight delay in manual mode. Our main complaint is with a clumsy final downshift that happens as the car rolls to a stop. The manual transmission features rev-match downshifting as in a Corvette.

Comfort

8.0
Despite the ATS-V's focus on handling and performance, the ride is so cartoonishly stiff that it ruins the feeling of comfort. The all-important front seats are supportive over the long haul, especially the optional Recaros. But don't plan on using the back seat much.

Seat comfort

9.0
The optional Recaro seats aren't cheap, but they're supportive and comfortable for hours on end. The adjustable side bolsters also accommodate larger passengers. The rear seats have good lateral support, but the lack of overall space means they're not particularly useful.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ATS-V's ride is stiff but not jarring. Even in the sportier settings, there's a good amount of initial compliance to filter out the smaller road imperfections. Switching to Comfort mode softens it up some, but don't expect the traditional Cadillac isolation.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Road noise is present most of the time and can be intrusive when traversing rougher asphalt. And though the engine is indeed powerful, the sound it makes is coarse and uninspiring, especially when it's working hard under acceleration.

Climate control

7.5
The climate controls aren't as intuitive as other systems, but the ATS-V's system works well enough that all you have to do is set it once and forget it. The front seats are heated. Ventilation is not offered, but the optional Recaro seats breathe adequately.

Interior

6.0
The ATS-V Coupe offers the driver and front passenger a roomy place to sit. But it seems the wants and needs of the styling department have resulted in controls that are unnecessarily difficult to use and a rear seat that's more or less useless for anyone past grade school.

Ease of use

5.5
Audio and climate controls might be attractive to some, but the touch-sensitive sliders they rely on are inferior to simple knobs. Add in small labeling and an unintuitive layout, and you get a clear case of form over function. The steering wheel controls could use some work, too.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The broad door opening makes front-seat access a snap. But making your way to the rear seats requires an awkward squeeze through a narrow slot, and the 2+2 layout makes it necessary for the left rear passenger to disturb the driver's seat setting. Other coupes do it better.

Driving position

8.0
The power-adjustable steering wheel has plenty of adjustment range, and the optional Recaro performance seats have enough adjustments to suit drivers of all shapes and sizes. It's pretty easy to set up this cockpit the way you like it.

Roominess

6.0
The front seats provide ample space for larger drivers. But the rear seats (there are only two of them) feel quite confined, with a distinct lack of legroom and lateral space. And that dramatically sloping rear window essentially eliminates headroom for all but the smallest of passengers.

Quality

6.0
Despite recent advances, the Cadillac ATS-V still lacks the solid quality feel found in its Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz peers. Improving some hard plastic interior materials and eliminating a distinct chemical interior smell would earn it a better score.

Utility

6.5
Sporty luxury coupes aren't known for convenience, but the Cadillac ATS-V forces even more sacrifices due to its lack of cargo and storage space. It can handle most typical day-to-day duties, but other coupes are better suited to weekend getaways and long trips.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets, cupholders and the center armrest bin are smaller than we typically see in this vehicle segment. A secret smartphone bin with its own USB port is hidden behind the climate control panel, but do people leave their phone in the car when they exit anymore?

Cargo space

6.0
The trunk space is smaller than average, with only 10.4 cubic feet of capacity. Its tallish trunk liftover height doesn't help when loading. A pair of broad rear wheelwells also pinch the space, and there's only a smallish pass-through slot when the rear seatbacks are folded down.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The two rear seats each have LATCH anchors and upper tethers, but this is a coupe with a fairly tight opening to access the back seat. It's not the first choice when it comes time to fit the seat and move a child in and out.

Technology

6.5
The Cadillac touchscreen is as advanced as any of its peers. But its soft-touch sliders and less-than-intuitive menus leave something to be desired. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot are standard.

Smartphone integration

8.0
There are enough USB ports to handle all your devices, but pairing your phone and accessing the Wi-Fi hotspot require some digging into menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and easier to use than Cadillac's interface.

Driver aids

The ATS-V offers a common complement of driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring. But nearly all of the good stuff is bundled in the optional and pricey Safety and Security package.

Voice control

7.5
Standard voice controls are fairly reasonable, but the big payoff comes when you pair a smartphone and access Siri or Google Assistant commands by pressing the same button for longer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, incredible vehicle
dougyfd,
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

I purchased a 2019 ats v in december of 2018 & couldn't be happier with it. Power comes on smooith and strong pushing you into the seat even under only partial turbo boost. Standard seats are extremely comfortable. Trunk space is just big enough to take trips with plus the back seats fold down. Driving from ny to florida doing a constant 75-80 mph delivers 24-28mpg. Engine sounds great especially in sport mode. very quiet on the highway in touring mode. Mine is wave metallic with dark wheels & red brembo brake calipers, also front grill and rear bumper trim is the optional black chrome. its a shame its discontinued.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$67,795
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower464 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite ATS-V safety features:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to objects nearing or crossing the vehicle's direction of travel while in reverse.
Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Alerts the driver when the car drifts lanes without the turn signal engaged. The car can initiate assist to nudge it back into the lane.
Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.

Cadillac ATS-V vs. the competition

Cadillac ATS-V vs. Audi S5

On the luxury and technology front, the S5 is superior to the ATS-V, boasting top-notch interior trappings and all the latest infotainment and safety gizmos. But when we're talking about maximum performance for your money, Cadillac has the advantage. You'd have to step up to the much pricier RS 5 model to approach what the ATS-V delivers in terms of acceleration and handling.

Compare Cadillac ATS-V & Audi S5 features

Cadillac ATS-V vs. BMW M4

BMW's M Series is the traditional leader in this class of high-performance luxury compact coupes for good reason. The M4 looks like an athlete because it is one. Its strong six-cylinder engine and tuned suspension are among the best you'll find. Cadillac's engineers set out to beat the M4 at its own game and succeeded on several counts. The ATS-V makes more horsepower (39 hp more) and is quicker from 0 to 60 mph by 0.2 second. But that's not the whole story. The M4 still has the edge in overall refinement since the ATS-V lacks the BMW's interior fit, finish and polish.

Compare Cadillac ATS-V & BMW M4 features

Cadillac ATS-V vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Giulia is a newcomer to this segment but hasn't wasted any time in making itself known. With a Ferrari-derived turbo V6 engine making 505 hp, the Alfa is the hands-down power leader in this class, although its low-range torque is about the same as the Cadillac's. Both cars are almost identical on the rest of the specs and features sheet, with the notable exception that the Alfa is a sedan, not a coupe. You also can't get the Alfa with a manual transmission, which isn't uncommon in this class but still unfortunate for buyers who prefer shifting their own gears. The Quadrifoglio also costs several thousand dollars more than the ATS-V.

Compare Cadillac ATS-V & Alfa Romeo Giulia features

FAQ

Is the Cadillac ATS-V a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 ATS-V both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac ATS-V fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ATS-V gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ATS-V has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac ATS-V. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V:

  • Sedan version has been discontinued
  • The ATS-V coupe carries on unchanged
  • Part of the first ATS-V generation introduced for 2016
Is the Cadillac ATS-V reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac ATS-V is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ATS-V. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ATS-V's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 ATS-V and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 ATS-V is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac ATS-V?

The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac ATS-V is the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,795.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $67,795
What are the different models of Cadillac ATS-V?

If you're interested in the Cadillac ATS-V, the next question is, which ATS-V model is right for you? ATS-V variants include 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of ATS-V models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V

The 2019 ATS-V is the kind of car that many thought Cadillac would never build. It's a high-performance compact coupe with a radar lock on cars such as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and the BMW M4. It's all about power, intuitive reactions from a well-tuned chassis, and an appearance that boldly announces its ability. Introduced for the 2016 model year, the ATS-V is the Cadillac you're least likely to see wearing a vinyl "carriage roof" or wide whitewall tires. If your white shoes match your white belt or you think about restoring an old Coupe de Ville, then the ATS-V might not be for you.

There aren't many big changes between the 2016 and 2019 editions of the ATS-V, although notably Cadillac has dropped the sedan version for 2019. The beating heart of the ATS-V remains a twin-turbocharged version of GM's ubiquitous 3.6-liter V6. The ATS-V's engine is related to the similar-spec version used in its big brother, the CTS V-Sport, where it packs 420 horsepower. But thanks to, among other things, revised turbos and trick, lightweight connecting rods, the ATS-V's powerplant is engorged to the tune of 464 hp. That's 39 more hp than the M4's turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder puts out and 39 hp less than the AMG C 63 S' turbo 4.0-liter V8. The muscular engine offered in the ATS-V is lashed to either a six-speed manual transmission with a slick rev-matching feature or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Acceleration of this rear-wheel-drive missile is awesome. The 0-60 mph time is near 4 seconds, with a quarter-mile blitz taking about 12.5 seconds. Try matching that with a 1984 Eldorado Biarritz.

Still, as wonderfully powerful as the engine is, what Cadillac has done best with this car is tune the suspension. The rear differential is super trick, the shock absorbers use GM's brilliant Magnetic Ride Control, and the tires are Michelin's gooey-soft Pilot Super Sports that are like barnacles on pavement. Throw in great steering and Brembo brakes that could stop a runaway 747, and the result is high-level automotive entertainment.

There's not much room in the ATS-V's rear seat, and some of the interior elements are aesthetically warring with one another, but the quality of the drive makes up for all of that. Still, watch what boxes you tick on the options sheet. You'll want the Recaro seats, but consider skipping the expensive carbon-fiber body pieces.

Sport coupes such as the ATS-V aren't delicate, but the balance between wicked performance and everyday comfort is difficult to sustain. So let Edmunds help you fine-tune your instincts and choose the one that's right for you.

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Overview

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ATS-V Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ATS-V Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ATS-V Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupes are available in my area?

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] ATS-V Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,460 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] ATS-V Coupe for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe ATS-V Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Cadillac ATS-V for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,885.

Find a new Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,503.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

