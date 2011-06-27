  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
ATS-V Saved me

Vik, 08/13/2018
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I loved my ATS-V. Wasn't perfect but it was super fun! But unfortunately i only had it for about 2years then I rolled it 5 times in the freeway. Got out of the car with minor scratches

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best unknown Cadillac ever

Eric, 03/08/2019
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
ATS-V M3-4 BMW killer. Controllable Fast, 23 mpg. Rare not many out there Only Caddy my friends drool over ,! 2016/ Crystal Frost limited edition Coupe/auto

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
