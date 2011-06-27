Used 1996 Buick Riviera Coupe Consumer Reviews

Never had a better vehicle jrwjr61 , 10/19/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I puchased my 1996 Riviera in 1998 and still own it today. I stopped driving it full time in 2005. It currently has 164,000 on the odometer. It had 39,000 miles on it at purchase I averaged about 19,000 miles a year when using it as an everyday driver. I couldn't see trading or selling this car for the "book value" when it is still in fantastic mechanical and cosmetic shape. I now take to car shows and believe it or not a lot of people don't even recognize the car as a GM or Buick. They haven't made the Riviera since 1999 so there just isn't that many left driving around. I have trophyed in numerous shows and will probably never get rid of this car. Report Abuse

Awesome ride by Buick. Rodd , 08/31/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a nice 96 Riviera that is Supercharged for $400! It has been sitting for three years due to driver's sudden death. It was a very sad story. I bought a $144 battery and put under the seat. It started right up and ran great! No knocks but it had a great big brake line leak. I drove it the 20 miles home with no brakes! It was a comfortable ride and man the power was awesome! The buttery leather seats and carpet and still like new! It is like riding the the space shuttle cockpit! Tires and brakes were just replaced! Engine and tranny are superb! I have it at the shop now to replace the brake lines and I am looking for a hood and fender as it hit a deer just before it was parked Report Abuse

Excellent value dave8697 , 11/11/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought with 88,000 miles on it, paid $1500 over private party value at time. Have put 45,000 miles on it in 19 months. Has every option. Gets 28.5 mpg. Has great acceleration and is quiet inside. Work needed at purchase: slow leak in tire, tiny oil cooler line leak (caused by sitting and which went away first week I had it), cd player ocassionally skips. Done so far: top off supercharger oil once, 2 new tires, air filter, Broken since I bought it:absolutely nothing. Still has orig. spark plugs. I drive 47 miles each way to work, and it smooths the road and quiets the trucks I pass. I planned on $600 a year in repairs and 23 mpg when I bought it, so I'm very happy because repairs are zero. Report Abuse

Bought My Dream Riviera New in 1996 lovemyriviera , 01/24/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drove my 1996 Buick Riviera out of the showroom and could drive it back there today to sell as a new car, it still looks that fantastic! I've taken excellent care of this car and it's only been the dealership for all maintenance. It was my daily driver for 10 years with 112,000 km (70,000 miles) now. Only had 2 problems: 1. there's been an electronic bug in the tape player; GM has acknowledged the problem but no fix, since it only happens one-in-awhile I live with it; 2. I recently had to replace the ABS Pressure Modulator Valve which cost $50 for the part and $75 for labor. Otherwise, the car has been a dream and it still turns a lot of heads! Report Abuse